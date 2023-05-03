AC Milan vs Cremonese: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

AC Milan find themselves outside the Serie A top-four when they welcome relegation-threatened Cremonese to San Siro on Wednesday.
Beginning the calendar year on second spot and eventually getting in and out of the top-four, the Rossoneri are facing an uphill task once again as they booked their third draw in their last four league outings (W1 L0), after the 1-1 draw at Roma.
Second from bottom Cremonese also picked up a solitary point in the 1-1 draw against Verona at the weekend. The Grigiorossi are currently eight points away from safety but that could also change over the course of the games.
The Serie A game between AC Milan and Cremonese is scheduled for May 3, 2023, at the San Siro football stadium in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the USA.
How to watch Milan vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams
Team News & Squads
AC Milan
Fikayo Tomori had to be pulled off with a hamstring injury against Roma, and hence a doubt to recover in time, with Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tommaso Pobega all out injured.
Anyone from Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu or Matteo Gabbia could replace Tomori if required, and start alongside Simon Kjaer in the heart of defence.
Scorer of the equaliser against Roma, Alexis Saelemaekers, hoping to play alongside the likes of Junior Messias, Ante Rebic and Charles De Ketelaere, would be pushing for a start here.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Thiaw, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Leao; Rebic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante
|Defenders
|Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest
|Midfielders
|Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli
|Forwards
|Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback
Cremonese
Left-back Giacomo Quagliata is suspended after picking up a red card against Verona, while Marco Benassi and Frank Tsadjout continue to remain sidelined with injuries.
Vlad Chiriches is available for selection after recovering from his knock, but Cremonese boss Davide Ballardini may opt for a back three consisting of Leonardo Sernicola, Johan Vasquez and Luka Lochoshvili against Milan.
David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers would continue in attack, as Daniel Ciofani starts from the bench.
Cremonese possible XI: Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Vasquez, Lochoshvili; Valeri, Pickel, Castagnetti, Meite, Buonaiuto; Okereke, Dessers
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Carnesecchi, Sarr, Saro, Ciezkowski
|Defenders
|Vasquez, Aiwu, Ferrari, Lochoshvili, Chriches, Bianchetti, Valeri, Sernicola, Ghiglione
|Midfielders
|Pickel, Galdames, Castagnetti, Meite, Acella, Buonaiuto
|Forwards
|Dessers, Afena-Gyan, Okereke, Ciofani
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|November 9, 2022
|Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan
|Serie A
|July 20, 2011
|AC Milan 4-1 Cremonese
|Club friendly
|May 12, 1996
|AC Milan 7-1 Cremonese
|Serie A
|January 14, 1996
|Cremonese 0-0AC Milan
|Serie A
|February 26, 1995
|AC Milan 3-1 Cremonese
|Serie A