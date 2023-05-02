'Adversity builds character' - Barcelona & USMNT star Sergino Dest posts motivational video amid exile on loan at Milan

Barcelona loanee and USMNT star Sergino Dest posted a motivational video captioned "adversity builds character" amid his exile at AC Milan.

Dest struggling at Milan

Hasn't played since January

Posts video sending out a message

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back joined Milan in a loan deal, with a buy option of €20 million (£18m/$22m), amid much enthusiasm last summer, after failing to earn a place in Xavi's lineup at Camp Nou.

However, his stint in Italy has proven to be a disaster as he hasn't played for the Rossoneri since January. Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, Dest has shared a video on social media where he is seen pushing his limits while working out and doing ball exercises.

He captioned the video "Adversity Builds Character" to indicate that he is not giving up anytime soon, despite his lack of playing time at San Siro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest has featured in just 14 matches for the Serie A giants and was even allowed to fly across the Atlantic to play for the USMNT in a friendly against Mexico. This was while Milan were preparing for a quarter-final second leg against Napoli, since he has not been included in their Champions League squad. Barcelona are not keen to take him back either and it has been reported that the full-back might head to the Premier League with West Ham and Crystal Palace interested in taking the USMNT star to England.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT? Dest might be heading to a new club when the transfer window swings open as his chances to stay with Milan or return to Barcelona seem bleak at the moment.