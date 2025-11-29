How to watch today's AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

AC Milan will look to lead the Serie A standings table at least until Sunday when Rossoneri face Lazio at San Siro on Saturday.

Interestingly, AC Milan are just two points off the summit and when current leaders Roma take to the pitch on Sunday, Giallorossi will face third-placed Napoli.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Christian Pulisic emerges as a major fitness doubt, but manager Max Allegri has not entirely ruled out the USA star. However, Santiago Gimenez is certain to remain on the sidelines. If Pulisic is unavailable, the front pair in the 3-5-2 formation would likely be Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku.

Milan will also be without young full-back Zachary Athekame.

Lazio team news

Manager Maurizio Sarri will be without Samuel Gigot, Matteo Cancellieri and Nicolo Rovella due to injuries. Danilo Cataldi and Taty Castellanos are listed as doubts.

Senegal striker Boulaye Dia is expected to deputize up front. Pedro, 38, remains a threat despite nearing retirement.

