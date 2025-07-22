How to watch today's AC Milan vs Arsenal pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between AC Milan and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

The Singapore National Stadium will host the high-stakes club friendly between European powerhouses Arsenal and AC Milan on Wednesday.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri will both be eager to test their respective new signings, youth prospects, and tactical experiments ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the club friendly match between AC Milan and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Arsenal kick-off time

The club friendly match between AC Milan and Arsenal will be played at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Wednesday, July 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Marquee signing Luka Modric has been left out of the Rossoneri's tour squad after the Croat's Club World Cup with Real Madrid this summer.

While losing Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez to transfers, new arrival Samuele Ricci will look to impress.

Looking ahead, rumoured Gunners target Rafael Leao is expected to play on the left side, while Noah Okafor will be expected to lead the attack in Santiago Gimenez's absence.

Arsenal team news

New arrivals Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi have all traveled with the Arsenal squad to Singapore. Unfortunately, Noni Madueke's debut will be delayed after the winger lifted the Club World Cup title with Chelsea.

With Viktor Gyokeres' move still pending, and Gabriel Jesus recovering from an ACL injury, Kai Havertz might be leading the attack after his return from a hamstring issue.

It is possible that 15-year-old Max Dowman could get some playing time on Wednesday, but Martin Odegaard is expected to captain the team from the start.

