How to watch today's Aberdeen vs FC Noah Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aberdeen will be hunting for their first Conference League win this season's League Phase when they face FC Noah at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts registered their only point after three European fixtures as they played out a goalless draw with AEK Larnaca last time out, while Noah also aim to return to winning ways.

How to watch Aberdeen vs FC Noah online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League match between Aberdeen and FC Noah will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Aberdeen vs FC Noah kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Pittodrie Stadium

The Conference League match between Aberdeen and FC Noah will be played at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Aberdeen team news

The Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will not be able to call upon the services of Alfie Dorrington, Ante Palaversa, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen due to injuries.

In attack, Topi Keskinen should continue alongside Stuart Armstrong and Marko Lazetic. Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche and Dante Polvara are anticipated to fill slightly deeper midfield roles.

FC Noah team news

Forward Goncalo Gregorio remains sidelined with a knee injury, and apart from the potential unavailability of Hovhannes Harutyunyan, manager Sandro Perkovic seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

FC Noah's protagonist in attack in Conference League, Nardin Mulahusejnovic will continue as the key figure in attack.

