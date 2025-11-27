+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
team-logoAberdeen
Pittodrie Stadium
team-logoFC Noah
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aberdeen vs FC Noah Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Aberdeen and FC Noah, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will be hunting for their first Conference League win this season's League Phase when they face FC Noah at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts registered their only point after three European fixtures as they played out a goalless draw with AEK Larnaca last time out, while Noah also aim to return to winning ways.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aberdeen vs FC Noah online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League match between Aberdeen and FC Noah will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aberdeen vs FC Noah kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Conference League
Pittodrie Stadium

The Conference League match between Aberdeen and FC Noah will be played at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen vs FC Noah lineups

AberdeenHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestART
1
D. Mitov
2
N. Devlin
5
M. Knoester
22
J. Milne
7
A. Aouchiche
38
D. Lobban
28
A. Jensen
8
D. Polvara
81
T. Keskinen
17
J. Karlsson
15
K. Nisbet
16
T. Fayulu
33
D. Sualehe
3
S. Muradyan
39
N. Saintini
6
E. Boakye
77
A. Grgic
4
G. Thorarinsson
88
Y. Brice Eteki
17
G. Sangare
7
Helder
32
N. Mulahusejnovic

4-2-3-1

ARTAway team crest

ABE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Thelin

ART
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Perkovic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Aberdeen team news

The Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will not be able to call upon the services of Alfie Dorrington, Ante Palaversa, Kristers Tobers and Sivert Heltne Nilsen due to injuries.

In attack, Topi Keskinen should continue alongside Stuart Armstrong and Marko Lazetic. Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche and Dante Polvara are anticipated to fill slightly deeper midfield roles.

FC Noah team news

Forward Goncalo Gregorio remains sidelined with a knee injury, and apart from the potential unavailability of Hovhannes Harutyunyan, manager Sandro Perkovic seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

FC Noah's protagonist in attack in Conference League, Nardin Mulahusejnovic will continue as the key figure in attack.

Form

ABE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ART
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

