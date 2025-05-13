The wait is over — NFL Schedule Release Week 2025 has officially arrived!

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, there's just one big reveal left before we can officially look ahead: the full season schedule.

It's the moment fans have been waiting for — when planning road trips, locking in fantasy drafts, and circling must-watch matchups all become real.

We already know who's playing who, all 32 teams have their home and away opponents set, but the when and where are still under wraps. Which games will light up prime time, and which rivalries will define the season? That’s the last piece of the puzzle.

The full slate is dropping soon, and we've got everything you need to stay in the loop before the NFL lifts the curtain on the road to Super Bowl LX.

When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT

The NFL announced that the full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT.

Where to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network

ESPN, NFL Network Live stream: NFL+, Fubo (Try for free!)

The 2025 NFL Schedule Release Show is set to air on NFL Network and stream live via NFL+, with kickoff coverage starting at 8 pm ET on both NFL Network and ESPN. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day free trial to new members.

All 32 teams will unveil their regular-season opponents, and several major networks, including ESPN and NFL Network, will go all-in with primetime specials packed with analysis and reactions.

Some marquee matchups are being revealed early. NBC, FOX, and Amazon Prime Video dropped select game announcements on Monday, with NBC stealing the spotlight on the TODAY Show by revealing the defending champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, will host the Dallas Cowboys in a heavyweight season opener on September 4.

More early reveals are coming: ESPN will showcase part of its slate during Good Morning America on Tuesday, while CBS will chime in Wednesday on CBS Mornings. Even Netflix is joining the party, announcing select games on Wednesday as it steps further into the NFL broadcast arena.

All four networks — NBC, ESPN, CBS, and Amazon — will feature primetime games throughout the 2025 campaign.

How is the NFL schedule determined?

The NFL's schedule doesn't come together by chance — there's a detailed blueprint behind the chaos. Here's how the league pieces together its 18-week, 17-game regular season for each team:

Every team plays 17 regular-season games and receives one bye week.

Home-field rotation alternates annually: one year, a team hosts nine regular-season games and one preseason, the next, eight regular-season games and two preseason.

Each team faces its three division rivals twice — once at home, once away — totaling six divisional games.

Teams also take on four opponents from another division within their conference (two home, two away) and four from a division in the opposite conference (again, two home, two away).

Add two more matchups against teams from the remaining divisions in the same conference, based on last season’s standings.

The 17th game is a cross-conference matchup, also determined by previous season rankings, featuring teams not already on the schedule.

2025 Opponents Already Locked In

Though the full 2025 NFL schedule hasn't dropped yet, we already know each team’s home and away opponents. The league's formula stays consistent, so fans and analysts alike have already penciled in who plays who, just not the when. For the full list of matchups by team, CBS Sports has all the lists here.

2025 NFL International Slate

The NFL is going global in 2025, and most of the international matchups were revealed Tuesday. Here’s what’s locked in so far:

London Games:

Week 5 (Oct. 5) – Vikings vs. Browns

Week 6 (Oct. 12) – Broncos vs. Jets

Week 7 (Oct. 19) – Rams vs. Jaguars

Other International Showdowns: