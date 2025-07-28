When is the 2025 AEW Forbidden Door? Date, start time, location, match card, what it is and where to watch

GOAL has everything you need to know about AEW Forbidden Door 2025, as well as date, time, location and event card.

AEW and NJPW are gearing up to tear down the house once again with the fourth installment of Forbidden Door, their blockbuster joint pay-per-view — this time with a twist.

Set for August 24, 2025, the spectacle will unfold at London's iconic O2 Arena, marking the first time the cross-promotional mega-event heads outside U.S. soil.

Unlike its past three editions, which all took place in June, this year’s show gets a late-summer slot, but don't expect the action to cool down. As always, the card promises a hard-hitting mix of talent from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, but 2025’s show goes even further.

Wrestlers from Stardom, NJPW's sister promotion known for its elite women's division, and Mexico's legendary CMLL are also on board, making this one of the most globally stacked rosters in Forbidden Door history.

Whether you're a die-hard AEW supporter or a newcomer to the wrestling scene, this guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

What is AEW Forbidden Door?

AEW's Forbidden Door has quickly carved out a reputation as one of pro wrestling's most exhilarating and unpredictable annual showcases. Co-hosted by All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the pay-per-view is a playground for cross-promotional fantasy matchups, the kind that fans dream up but rarely see come to life. With appearances from AEW, NJPW, and occasionally guest stars from other promotions it's become a must-watch moment on the wrestling calendar.

The highly anticipated 2025 edition is locked in for Sunday, August 24 at London's O2 Arena, bringing the event to UK soil for the first time ever. Notably, this year's event also shifts from its traditional June slot to late August, perfectly timed with the UK's Bank Holiday weekend — a welcome treat for British wrestling fans after missing out on this year's All In.

When and where is the AEW Forbidden Door 2025?

Date: Saturday, August, 2025

Saturday, August, 2025 Time: 18:00

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

AEW's Forbidden Door 2025 is set to go down on Sunday, August 24 at the iconic O2 Arena in London, marking a major milestone for the blockbuster pay-per-view.

Not only will this be the first-ever UK edition of the event, but it also signals a shift from its traditional slot to late August, perfectly timed to sync with the UK's Bank Holiday weekend. It's a fresh chapter for the cross-promotional spectacle, and fans across the pond are in for a treat.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025: Fight Card In London (07/26/2025)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA

How To Watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV PPV (Internationally), PPV.com, YouTube TV, Fubo

Wrestling fans won't be short on ways to catch AEW Forbidden Door 2025, with the blockbuster pay-per-view available across multiple platforms.

Like every AEW pay-per-view these days, All In is available to stream on PPV.com, YouTube, Triller TV PPV, Fubo or Amazon Prime.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.