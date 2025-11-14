How to watch West Virginia vs Duke NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

West Virginia women's basketball steps into its first real measuring stick of the season on Friday night, taking on No. 15 Duke inside The Greenbrier's elegant Colonial Hall, only the second women’s game ever hosted in the venue as part of The Greenbrier Tipoff.

Duke arrives in White Sulphur Springs having steadied the ship after a rocky opener. The Blue Devils dropped their season debut to No. 16 Baylor, shooting below 30% from the field and just 21% from beyond the arc, but have since found their groove with emphatic wins over Holy Cross and Norfolk State. Their dominance on the glass has been a major storyline, outworking opponents by nearly 14 rebounds per game.

West Virginia, though, has been no slouch defensively. The Mountaineers are wreaking havoc with relentless pressure, forcing 27.3 turnovers per outing while holding teams to 34.1% shooting. And on the other end of the floor, WVU has looked like a team in full flow.

The Mountaineers roll into the matchup at 3-0, averaging a sizzling 86.7 points per game. Their latest effort, an 89-61 dismantling of Temple, continued a trend of offensive fireworks, with WVU topping 80 points in every contest so far. They’re knocking down 47 percent of their shots on the season and pairing that efficiency with disruptive, turnover-heavy defense.

The Mountaineers will face off against the Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAW game on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET at Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

West Virginia vs Duke team news & key performers

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

West Virginia counters with firepower of its own, and plenty of it. Sophomore guard Sydney Shaw has kicked down the door to begin the season, steering the Mountaineers' attack with 16.7 points and a career-high 7.7 rebounds per game. She's been scorching from the floor (55%) and even more lethal from distance, knocking down 58% of her threes and ranking 22nd in the nation with 3.67 makes per game.

She's not alone in the scoring column, either. WVU boasts five players averaging double digits: Jordan Harrison and Kierra Wheeler at 12.3 apiece, Gia Cooke at 11.3, and Riley Makalusky at 10.7. Harrison also runs the show as WVU’s top distributor, notching a team-best 13 assists so far.

The Mountaineers come into the showdown at a perfect 3-0, scoring at will with 86.7 points per game and fresh off an 89-61 thumping of Temple. They've topped the 80-point mark in every outing, are hitting 47 percent of their shots, and continue to terrorize opponents defensively by forcing 27.3 turnovers per contest.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke rolls into Friday night with a balanced but star-led attack, headlined by sophomore forward Toby Fournier, who's been nothing short of dominant to start the year. She's pouring in 17.7 points per outing while hauling down eight boards, hitting double figures in all three games and leading the Blue Devils in scoring twice.

Junior forward Jordan Wood has taken a noticeable leap after the offseason, contributing 10 points, seven rebounds and an impressive three blocks per contest. Senior guard Taina Mair rounds out Duke's trio of double-digit scorers, averaging 10.3 points with a sharp 14-to-4 assist-to-turnover ratio.