West Ham vs Olympiakos: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League game today

West Ham will take on Olympiakos in the Europa League group stage at the London Stadium on Thursday.
The Premier League side from London are top of the group. They began their campaign with two wins from their first two matches but then suffered a loss against Olympiakos away from home. They will be looking to get back at them, this time in front of their home crowd.
The win over West Ham was Olympiakos' first in the group. They are currently third in the standings and will be desperate for a win. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a 2-4 loss at the hands of PAOK.
West Ham vs Olympiakos kick-off time
|Date:
|November 9, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3pm EST
|Venue:
|London Stadium
The game between West Ham and Olympiakos will be played at the London Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 3pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch West Ham vs Olympiakos online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
West Ham team news
Both Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez will be back in action after serving suspensions over the weekend due to accumulating five domestic bookings.
Kurt Zouma didn't pass a late fitness test for West Ham's match against Brentford over the weekend, but there's a possibility of his return to the squad for this game.
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Kudus, Bowen, Benrahma
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus
|Forwards:
|Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen
Olympiakos team news
Olympiacos will have Andreas Ntoi available for continental action after he missed the previous match due to a red card against TSC.
Olympiacos have several players sidelined with injuries, including Athanasios Androutsos and UNAM-loanee Nicolas Freire.
Olympiakos predicted XI: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Porozo, Retsos, Ortega; Alexandropoulos, Camara, Hezze; Podence, Jovetic, Fortounis
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paschalakis, Tzolakis
|Defenders:
|Ortega, Quini, Porozo,, Biancone, Retsos
|Midfielders:
|Camara, Fortounis, Iborra, Alexandropoulos, Vrousai, Masouras, Carvalho, Biel, Hezze, Brnić, Solbakken
|Forwards:
|El Kaabi, Scarpa, El-Arabi, Jovetić, Podence
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 2023
|Olympiakos 2-1 West Ham
|Europa League