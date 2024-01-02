West Ham vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will play host to Brighton in a Premier League match at the London Stadium on Tuesday. Only three points separate the hosts and the visitors who are currently sixth and eighth in the standings respectively.

West Ham have won four and lost once in their last five matches and that defeat came against league leaders Liverpool. Their last two games were wins over Manchester United and Arsenal and will be confident of another good result on Tuesday.

Brighton have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be hoping for a win to climb up the standings. They are heading into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Tottenham. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off time

Date: January 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm EDT Venue: London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, USA and UNIVERSO for fans in the US. The match highlights will be made available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham United team news

David Moyes has confirmed that Lucas Paqueta is suffering from a knee injury and he is one of three players nursing such a problem alongside Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma.

It must also be noted that Nayef Aguerd is also touch-and-go and is one of two players due to head to the African Cup of Nations this month alongside Ghanaian sensation Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Bowen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Fornals, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Brighton team news

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will definitely have to make do without one of his stalwarts, Lewis Dunk, who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Tottenham for a challenge on Dejan Kulusevski.

Dunk takes his place on the sidelines with Joel Veltman, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Solly March, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey, while Igor and Facundo Buonanotte also picked up knocks in midweek.

Brighton predicted XI: Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana; Ferguson, Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Igor, Van Hecke Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match August 2023 Premier League Brighton 1 - 3 West Ham United March 2023 Premier League Brighton 4 - 0 West Ham United August 2022 Premier League West Ham United 0 - 2 Brighton May 2022 Premier League Brighton 3 - 1 West Ham United December 2021 Premier League West Ham United 1 - 1 Brighton

Useful links