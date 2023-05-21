West Ham vs Leeds: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news

West Ham United are set to lock horns with Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Sunday at London Stadium.

The Hammers will be high on confidence after booking their place in the final of the Europa Conference League. They will now hope to get maximum points from their final two games and end their season on a high.

Meanwhile, Leeds, who are 18th in the league, have to win the match to stay afloat. If they lose on Sunday and Everton win their fixture then the Whites' relegation will be virtually confirmed.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am EDT Venue: London Stadium

The match will take place at the London Stadium and kick-off is at 8:30 am EDT.

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTV Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and available to stream live on the fuboTV app.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

There are no new injury concerns in the West Ham squad but Gianluca Scamacca will continue to remain out of action due to a knee injury.

David Moyes is likely to make some changes in the team that faced AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League on Thursday.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Downes, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Cornet; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Leeds team news

Leeds United will miss the services of Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra due to injuries while Junior Firpo is serving a one-match ban due to his red card against Newcastle in their last game.

Liam Cooper has recovered from his injury and will feature in the matchday squad.

Leeds possible XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk; McKennie, Koch; Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto; Bamford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders: Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober Midfielders: Roca, McKennie, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville Forwards: Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford, Gnonto

Head-to-Head Record

West Ham have beaten Leeds United on three occasions in their last five meetings while Leeds have won once.

Date Match Competition 5/1/2023 Leeds 2-2 West Ham Premier League 16/1/2022 West Ham 2-3 Leeds Premier League 9/1/2022 West Ham 2-0 Leeds FA Cup 25/9/2021 Leeds 1-2 West Ham Premier League 9/3/2021 West Ham 2-0 Leeds Premier League

