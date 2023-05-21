West Ham vs Leeds: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

West Ham United are set to lock horns with Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Sunday at London Stadium.
The Hammers will be high on confidence after booking their place in the final of the Europa Conference League. They will now hope to get maximum points from their final two games and end their season on a high.
Meanwhile, Leeds, who are 18th in the league, have to win the match to stay afloat. If they lose on Sunday and Everton win their fixture then the Whites' relegation will be virtually confirmed.
West Ham vs Leeds kick-off time
|Date:
|May 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|London Stadium
The match will take place at the London Stadium and kick-off is at 8:30 am EDT.
How to watch West Ham vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and available to stream live on the fuboTV app.
Team news & squads
West Ham team news
There are no new injury concerns in the West Ham squad but Gianluca Scamacca will continue to remain out of action due to a knee injury.
David Moyes is likely to make some changes in the team that faced AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League on Thursday.
West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Downes, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Cornet; Ings.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini
|Forwards:
|Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio
Leeds team news
Leeds United will miss the services of Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra due to injuries while Junior Firpo is serving a one-match ban due to his red card against Newcastle in their last game.
Liam Cooper has recovered from his injury and will feature in the matchday squad.
Leeds possible XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk; McKennie, Koch; Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto; Bamford.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Robles
|Defenders:
|Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober
|Midfielders:
|Roca, McKennie, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville
|Forwards:
|Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford, Gnonto
Head-to-Head Record
West Ham have beaten Leeds United on three occasions in their last five meetings while Leeds have won once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5/1/2023
|Leeds 2-2 West Ham
|Premier League
|16/1/2022
|West Ham 2-3 Leeds
|Premier League
|9/1/2022
|West Ham 2-0 Leeds
|FA Cup
|25/9/2021
|Leeds 1-2 West Ham
|Premier League
|9/3/2021
|West Ham 2-0 Leeds
|Premier League