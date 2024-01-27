West Brom vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old foes West Brom and Wolves are set to square off in an FA Cup fourth-round encounter at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Baggies defeated National League side Aldershot Town 4-1 in the third round, while Wolves got the better of Brentford 3-1 after a replay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 am ET Venue: The Hawthorns

The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Sunday, January 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Brom vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

On loan from Bristol City, Andreas Weimann is cup-tied and hence unavailable for selection, while Semi Ayayi is on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu is a minor doubt after picking up a knock in the 2-0 Championship loss to Norwich City at the weekend.

Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are out injured.

West Brom possible XI: Griffiths; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Swift, Chalobah, Mowatt; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Reach

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace Forwards: Thomas-Asante, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Wolves team news

While South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan and Mali's Boubacar Traore are still involved in the Asian Cup and AFCON, respectively Algeria's exit from the AFCON would deem Rayan Ait-Nouri available for Sunday's game.

Although Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is hopeful on Pablo Sarabia, the midfielder remains a doubt after being forced off in the goalless Premier League draw against Brighton due to a hamstring problem on Monday.

Joao Gomes is suspended following his sending off in the opening third-round draw with Brentford, while Jonny is due to join Greek side PAOK.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 3, 2021 West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League January 16, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 West Bromwich Albion Premier League February 12, 2012 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 West Bromwich Albion Premier League October 16, 2011 West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League May 8, 2011 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 West Bromwich Albion Premier League

