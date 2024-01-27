This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Brom vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Hawthorns
How to watch the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old foes West Brom and Wolves are set to square off in an FA Cup fourth-round encounter at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The Baggies defeated National League side Aldershot Town 4-1 in the third round, while Wolves got the better of Brentford 3-1 after a replay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Brom vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 28, 2024
Kick-off time:6:30 am ET
Venue:The Hawthorns

The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Sunday, January 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch West Brom vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

On loan from Bristol City, Andreas Weimann is cup-tied and hence unavailable for selection, while Semi Ayayi is on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu is a minor doubt after picking up a knock in the 2-0 Championship loss to Norwich City at the weekend.

Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are out injured.

West Brom possible XI: Griffiths; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Swift, Chalobah, Mowatt; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Reach

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
Defenders:Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
Midfielders:Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace
Forwards:Thomas-Asante, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Wolves team news

While South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan and Mali's Boubacar Traore are still involved in the Asian Cup and AFCON, respectively Algeria's exit from the AFCON would deem Rayan Ait-Nouri available for Sunday's game.

Although Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is hopeful on Pablo Sarabia, the midfielder remains a doubt after being forced off in the goalless Premier League draw against Brighton due to a hamstring problem on Monday.

Joao Gomes is suspended following his sending off in the opening third-round draw with Brentford, while Jonny is due to join Greek side PAOK.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, King
Defenders:Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
Midfielders:Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia
Forwards:Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 3, 2021West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
January 16, 2021Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 West Bromwich AlbionPremier League
February 12, 2012Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 West Bromwich AlbionPremier League
October 16, 2011West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Wolverhampton WanderersPremier League
May 8, 2011Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 West Bromwich AlbionPremier League

