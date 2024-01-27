West Brom vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Old foes West Brom and Wolves are set to square off in an FA Cup fourth-round encounter at The Hawthorns on Sunday.
The Baggies defeated National League side Aldershot Town 4-1 in the third round, while Wolves got the better of Brentford 3-1 after a replay.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
West Brom vs Wolves kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 am ET
|Venue:
|The Hawthorns
The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.
It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Sunday, January 28, in the United States (US).
How to watch West Brom vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
West Brom team news
On loan from Bristol City, Andreas Weimann is cup-tied and hence unavailable for selection, while Semi Ayayi is on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Midfielder Okay Yokuslu is a minor doubt after picking up a knock in the 2-0 Championship loss to Norwich City at the weekend.
Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Josh Maja are out injured.
West Brom possible XI: Griffiths; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Swift, Chalobah, Mowatt; Wallace, Thomas-Asante, Reach
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
|Defenders:
|Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
|Midfielders:
|Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace
|Forwards:
|Thomas-Asante, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm
Wolves team news
While South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan and Mali's Boubacar Traore are still involved in the Asian Cup and AFCON, respectively Algeria's exit from the AFCON would deem Rayan Ait-Nouri available for Sunday's game.
Although Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is hopeful on Pablo Sarabia, the midfielder remains a doubt after being forced off in the goalless Premier League draw against Brighton due to a hamstring problem on Monday.
Joao Gomes is suspended following his sending off in the opening third-round draw with Brentford, while Jonny is due to join Greek side PAOK.
Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, King
|Defenders:
|Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Neto, Cunha, Fraser
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 3, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Premier League
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League
|February 12, 2012
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League
|October 16, 2011
|West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Premier League
|May 8, 2011
|Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League