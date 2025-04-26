How to watch today's Yokohoma F Marinos vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Yokohama F.Marinos and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yokohama F Marinos will host Al Nassr up next in the quarter-final of the AFC Champions League at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday.

While Marinos arrive as last season’s J-League runners-up, their domestic form has plummeted, leaving them bottom of the table and amid a managerial shake-up. In contrast, Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, are riding a wave of continental ambition, eager to capitalize on their squad depth and recent momentum to reach the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Yokohama F.Marinos team news

Marinos are enduring a turbulent period. After a disastrous start to their J1 League campaign—just one win in 12 matches and sitting at the bottom of the table—English coach Steve Holland was dismissed, with Patrick Kisnorbo stepping in as interim manager. Kisnorbo, who only took charge last week, faces a daunting task, especially after losing his debut against Urawa Red Diamonds.

Despite their domestic woes, Marinos impressed in the Champions League group stage, topping their zone and dispatching Shanghai Port 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round. The squad remains motivated by last year’s heartbreak in the final, with defender Katsuya Nagato emphasizing their determination to seize this opportunity

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr approach this tie with their focus shifting toward continental glory. After a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League, head coach Stefano Pioli rested key stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, underlining the importance of this fixture.

The Saudi side has been formidable in the Champions League, dropping only one match in the group stage and cruising past Esteghlal 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16. With a packed schedule and the domestic title slipping further away, Al Nassr are expected to field their strongest lineup, including rested stars, as they aim to assert their status as tournament favorites

