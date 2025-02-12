+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AFC Champions League Elite
GOAL

How to watch today's Yokohama F Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

AFC Champions League EliteYokohama F.Marinos vs Shanghai ShenhuaYokohama F.MarinosShanghai Shenhua

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Yokohama F.Marinos and Shanghai Shenhua, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yokohama F Marinos will take on Shanghai Shenhua in the penultimate round of the AFC Champions League group stage at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are third in the group standings and are only three points behind the leaders Vissel Kobe. They have won four out of their last five games and will be confident of picking up another win.

Shanghai are 10th in the standings but could climb into the top eight to progress further in the competitions if they win their last two games and other teams drop points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Yokohama F.Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua kick-off time

AFC Champions League Elite - East

The match will be played at the Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua lineups

Yokohama F.MarinosHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-1-2

19
I. Park
17
K. Inoue
29
J. Quinones
39
T. Watanabe
2
K. Nagato
27
K. Matsubara
11
Yan
45
J. Claude
14
A. Uenaka
8
T. Kida
10
A. Lopes
30
Y. Bao
5
C. Zhu
13
W. Manafa
27
S. Chan
4
S. Jiang
6
I. Amadou
43
H. Yang
10
J. Teixeira
15
X. Wu
73
S. Mineiro
9
Andre Luis

4-3-1-2

YFM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Steve Holland

SGS
-Line up

Substitutes

  • 33

    H. Wang

  • 23

    N. Yennaris

  • 41

    Z. Zhou

  • 14

    P. Xie

  • 17

    T. Gao

  • 16

    Z. Yang

  • 32

    A. Fulangxisi

  • 1

    Q. Xue

  • 3

    S. Jin

  • 7

    H. Xu

  • 20

    H. Yu

  • 2

    S. Wang

Manager

  • Leonid Slutsky

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Yokohama F.Marinos team news

Yokohama F. Marinos will be missing Thomas Deng and Reno Noguchi, as both players remain sidelined with injuries.

They will be confident of picking up a win despite these absences, due to recent form.

Shanghai Shenhua team news

Shanghai Shenhua will have to cope without Wai-Tsun Dai, who recently suffered an injury and will be unavailable for selection. There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Form

YFM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SGS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

