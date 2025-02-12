How to watch today's Yokohama F Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Yokohama F.Marinos and Shanghai Shenhua, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yokohama F Marinos will take on Shanghai Shenhua in the penultimate round of the AFC Champions League group stage at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are third in the group standings and are only three points behind the leaders Vissel Kobe. They have won four out of their last five games and will be confident of picking up another win.

Shanghai are 10th in the standings but could climb into the top eight to progress further in the competitions if they win their last two games and other teams drop points.

How to watch Yokohama F.Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Shanghai Shenhua kick-off time

The match will be played at the Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Yokohama F.Marinos team news

Yokohama F. Marinos will be missing Thomas Deng and Reno Noguchi, as both players remain sidelined with injuries.

They will be confident of picking up a win despite these absences, due to recent form.

Shanghai Shenhua team news

Shanghai Shenhua will have to cope without Wai-Tsun Dai, who recently suffered an injury and will be unavailable for selection. There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

