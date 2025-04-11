How to watch New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Francisco Giants (9-3) head to the Bronx to open a weekend set against the New York Yankees (7-5) on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees wrapped up their series in Detroit with a tight 4-3 win on Wednesday. Ben Rice provided the power, going deep and driving in a pair, while Max Fried dazzled with seven scoreless innings, striking out 11 en route to the win.
San Francisco, meanwhile, closed out a road series in Cincinnati with an 8-6 victory. Mike Yastrzemski delivered a strong showing at the plate, logging a double and a homer among his two hits, while reliever Erik Miller earned the win with a clean inning of work.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
Venue
Yankee Stadium
Location
Bronx, NY
New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge has been the engine behind the Yankees’ offense early in 2025, leading the team with six home runs and 20 RBI. He enters Friday riding a three-game hitting streak, batting .316 over his last five games with three RBI and three walks. Anthony Volpe has added pop as well, tallying four homers and ranking inside the top 15 in MLB for both long balls and RBI. Trent Grisham is hitting a red-hot .367, while Ben Rice carries a six-game hitting streak into the series opener, slashing .306 with seven walks and three homers.
Veteran left-hander Robbie Ray is set to start for the Yankees. Ray is off to a solid start this year, going 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 11.1 innings. He last took the mound against the Mariners, surrendering just one earned run over six strong frames.
San Francisco Giants team news
For the Giants, Wilmer Flores has been the primary run producer, launching five homers and collecting 14 RBI—ranking third and seventh in MLB, respectively. Rookie Jung Hoo Lee continues to impress with a .333 average, seven doubles, and a triple, while Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average at .344. Heliot Ramos has chipped in with three home runs and three doubles.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the ball for New York. It’s been a rocky start to the year for the 33-year-old, who has yet to factor into a decision. Stroman sports a bloated 7.27 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 8.2 innings, and allowed four earned runs in just four innings during his last outing against the Pirates.
New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/06/24
MLB
San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees
5-7
02/06/24
MLB
San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees
3-7
01/06/24
MLB
San Francisco Giants
New York Yankees
2-6
02/04/23
MLB
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants
6-0
02/04/23
MLB
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants
5-7