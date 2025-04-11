+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Milwaukee Brewers v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants (9-3) head to the Bronx to open a weekend set against the New York Yankees (7-5) on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees wrapped up their series in Detroit with a tight 4-3 win on Wednesday. Ben Rice provided the power, going deep and driving in a pair, while Max Fried dazzled with seven scoreless innings, striking out 11 en route to the win.

San Francisco, meanwhile, closed out a road series in Cincinnati with an 8-6 victory. Mike Yastrzemski delivered a strong showing at the plate, logging a double and a homer among his two hits, while reliever Erik Miller earned the win with a clean inning of work.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Yankee Stadium

Location

Bronx, NY

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has been the engine behind the Yankees’ offense early in 2025, leading the team with six home runs and 20 RBI. He enters Friday riding a three-game hitting streak, batting .316 over his last five games with three RBI and three walks. Anthony Volpe has added pop as well, tallying four homers and ranking inside the top 15 in MLB for both long balls and RBI. Trent Grisham is hitting a red-hot .367, while Ben Rice carries a six-game hitting streak into the series opener, slashing .306 with seven walks and three homers.

Veteran left-hander Robbie Ray is set to start for the Yankees. Ray is off to a solid start this year, going 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 11.1 innings. He last took the mound against the Mariners, surrendering just one earned run over six strong frames.

San Francisco Giants team news

For the Giants, Wilmer Flores has been the primary run producer, launching five homers and collecting 14 RBI—ranking third and seventh in MLB, respectively. Rookie Jung Hoo Lee continues to impress with a .333 average, seven doubles, and a triple, while Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average at .344. Heliot Ramos has chipped in with three home runs and three doubles.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the ball for New York. It’s been a rocky start to the year for the 33-year-old, who has yet to factor into a decision. Stroman sports a bloated 7.27 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 8.2 innings, and allowed four earned runs in just four innings during his last outing against the Pirates.

New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/06/24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees

5-7

02/06/24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees

3-7

01/06/24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees

2-6

02/04/23

MLB

New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants

6-0

02/04/23

MLB

New York Yankees

San Francisco Giants

5-7

