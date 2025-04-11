How to watch New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants (9-3) head to the Bronx to open a weekend set against the New York Yankees (7-5) on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees wrapped up their series in Detroit with a tight 4-3 win on Wednesday. Ben Rice provided the power, going deep and driving in a pair, while Max Fried dazzled with seven scoreless innings, striking out 11 en route to the win.

San Francisco, meanwhile, closed out a road series in Cincinnati with an 8-6 victory. Mike Yastrzemski delivered a strong showing at the plate, logging a double and a homer among his two hits, while reliever Erik Miller earned the win with a clean inning of work.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, NY

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has been the engine behind the Yankees’ offense early in 2025, leading the team with six home runs and 20 RBI. He enters Friday riding a three-game hitting streak, batting .316 over his last five games with three RBI and three walks. Anthony Volpe has added pop as well, tallying four homers and ranking inside the top 15 in MLB for both long balls and RBI. Trent Grisham is hitting a red-hot .367, while Ben Rice carries a six-game hitting streak into the series opener, slashing .306 with seven walks and three homers.

Veteran left-hander Robbie Ray is set to start for the Yankees. Ray is off to a solid start this year, going 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 11.1 innings. He last took the mound against the Mariners, surrendering just one earned run over six strong frames.

San Francisco Giants team news

For the Giants, Wilmer Flores has been the primary run producer, launching five homers and collecting 14 RBI—ranking third and seventh in MLB, respectively. Rookie Jung Hoo Lee continues to impress with a .333 average, seven doubles, and a triple, while Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average at .344. Heliot Ramos has chipped in with three home runs and three doubles.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the ball for New York. It’s been a rocky start to the year for the 33-year-old, who has yet to factor into a decision. Stroman sports a bloated 7.27 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 8.2 innings, and allowed four earned runs in just four innings during his last outing against the Pirates.

New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record