How to watch today's Wycombe vs Fulham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wycombe Wanderershost Fulham at Adams Park on Tuesday for a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.

Wycombe, mid-table in League One, have momentum after going unbeaten in four matches and convincingly defeating Huddersfield 3-0 in their last outing. Fulham arrive under pressure following a run of four straight Premier League defeats, desperate for a positive cup result to revive their form. Fulham have been strong in previous rounds but face a resilient Wycombe side seeking their first League Cup quarter-final since their semi-final breakthrough nearly two decades ago.

How to watch Wycombe vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wycombe vs Fulham kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Adams Park

The match will be played at Adams Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wycombe team news

Wycombe Wanderers will head into Tuesday’s cup tie still missing Josh Scowen and George Abbott, with both players sidelined through injury.

Fulham team news

Fulham also have several absentees to contend with. Harry Wilson, Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Rodrigo Muniz, and Samuel Chukwueze are all unlikely to recover in time to take part.

