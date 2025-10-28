+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Carabao Cup
team-logoWycombe
Adams Park
team-logoFulham
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Wycombe vs Fulham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Wycombe and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wycombe Wanderershost Fulham at Adams Park on Tuesday for a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie. 

Wycombe, mid-table in League One, have momentum after going unbeaten in four matches and convincingly defeating Huddersfield 3-0 in their last outing. Fulham arrive under pressure following a run of four straight Premier League defeats, desperate for a positive cup result to revive their form. Fulham have been strong in previous rounds but face a resilient Wycombe side seeking their first League Cup quarter-final since their semi-final breakthrough nearly two decades ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Wycombe vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wycombe vs Fulham kick-off time

crest
Carabao Cup - EFL Cup
Adams Park

The match will be played at Adams Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Wycombe vs Fulham lineups

WycombeHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestFUL
50
W. Norris
45
A. Hagelskjaer
2
J. Grimmer
6
T. Allen
26
C. Taylor
21
J. Mullins
44
F. Onyedinma
11
S. Bell
10
L. Leahy
20
E. Henderson
12
C. Woodrow
23
B. Lecomte
31
I. Diop
21
T. Castagne
15
J. Cuenca
3
C. Bassey
10
T. Cairney
24
J. King
6
H. Reed
22
Kevin
11
A. Traore
7
R. Jimenez

4-3-3

FULAway team crest

WYC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Duff

FUL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Wycombe team news

Wycombe Wanderers will head into Tuesday’s cup tie still missing Josh Scowen and George Abbott, with both players sidelined through injury.

Fulham team news

Fulham also have several absentees to contend with. Harry Wilson, Antonee Robinson, Joachim Andersen, Rodrigo Muniz, and Samuel Chukwueze are all unlikely to recover in time to take part.

Form

WYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

WYC

Last 5 matches

FUL

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

