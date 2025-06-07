How to watch WWE Worlds Collide: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Worlds Collide.

Wrestling fans from both WWE and AAA camps are in for a major crossover spectacle this weekend, as the Worlds Collide event takes center stage.

Following WWE's headline-making acquisition of lucha libre powerhouse AAA during WrestleMania week this past April, the two promotions are now joining forces for a historic showcase ahead of Money in the Bank.

For the first time ever, stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and AAA will collide in a unique card stacked with dream matchups, title clashes, and electrifying exhibition bouts. Expect familiar faces and fresh pairings as the likes of Chad Gable, El Hijo del Vikingo, Stephanie Vaquer, and more step into the spotlight.

The action unfolds at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, offering fans a thrilling preview of what's on the horizon as AAA steps into its new chapter under WWE and TKO's leadership. One thing's for sure — the lines between promotions are blurring, and the future of global wrestling just got a whole lot more exciting.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE Worlds Collide in the United States.

WWE Worlds Collide: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, June 7, 2025 Start Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Kia Forum Location Inglewood, California

WWE/AAA Worlds Collide 2025 will broadcast live on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch WWE Worlds Collide live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from Kia Forum in Inglewood, California kicks off Saturday at 3:00 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE Worlds Collide fight card