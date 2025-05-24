How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE seems to be making Saturday nights their new playground — and honestly, why not? The return of Saturday Night’s Main Event has found its groove, each edition carving out a unique vibe while tipping its cap to the classic show that wrestling fans grew up on.

This weekend's card promises more of the same magic, with four intriguing matchups and the possibility of a few curveballs that could steal the spotlight. All signs point to another can't-miss night of action.

The headline act? Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre — a feud that's quietly turned into one of WWE's most compelling storylines. The animosity dates back more than a year, but it’s really caught fire since the Royal Rumble. Their clashes have had everything: drama, gimmicks, and some wild spots. Now, it all comes to a head inside a steel cage.

These two don't miss, and the cage setting promises another banger. The match type itself always delivers something visually dramatic, and you can bet the crowd will be hanging on every brutal moment. If WWE leans into the blood and brutality, this could be a real show-stealer.

This should be the final chapter in their saga — and expect both men to go all-in to give it the send-off it deserves.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in the United States.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, May 24, 2025 Start Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Yeungling Center Location Tampa, FL

Catch Saturday Night's Main Event live at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Until then, dive into the latest from the WWE Universe on Peacock to get fully hyped.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live on Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live streaming: Peacock

Live race coverage from Florida kicks off Saturday at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 fight card

Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

John Cena vs. R-Truth

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match

One of the standout showdowns on this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event sees John Cena lock horns with R-Truth in a clash laced with history and personal stakes. While the Undisputed WWE Championship won’t be up for grabs, the emotional weight behind this bout might be even heavier.

R-Truth, who oddly refers to Cena as his “childhood hero” despite having spent more years in the ring, insists this fight isn’t about gold—it’s about snapping the now-villainous Cena out of his delusions. Truth believes it’s his responsibility to knock some sense into the man he once admired and battled alongside. Cena, for his part, seems ready to end Truth’s antics and finally get to the bottom of his bizarre remarks.

Elsewhere on the card, Jey Uso puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against none other than Logan Paul, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star who's proven he’s no sideshow act.

Tag team tensions also come to a boil as CM Punk and Sami Zayn team up to take on the fresh but dangerous pairing of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, while the night’s grudge match sees Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre settle their long-standing beef inside a steel cage.