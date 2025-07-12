How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025: Live stream, TV schedule, start time, and fight card

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE is cranking the nostalgia dial to eleven as Saturday Night’s Main Event makes a thunderous return for its third edition in 2025 — and this time, it’s got serious bite.

This weekend, all eyes turn to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where Gunther, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, puts his crown on the line against none other than Bill Goldberg. It's not just any bout — this is expected to be Goldberg’s final walk to the ring, and fittingly, it takes place in the very city where he etched his name into history by capturing the WCW title back in ’98.

But standing in his path is a mountain of a man. Gunther, in the midst of a dominant second reign, isn’t planning to roll over for sentiment.

And let’s not forget the wildcard: Seth Rollins. With the Money in the Bank briefcase in his grasp and a showdown with LA Knight earlier in the night, Rollins could very well be lurking, ready to cash in and upend everything. He's made it no secret — he sees himself as the future, and Saturday night might just be his cue to steal the spotlight.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in the United States.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 Start Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, GA

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will broadcast live on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA kicks off Saturday at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event fight card