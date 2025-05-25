How to watch WWE NXT Battleground: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE NXT Battleground.

WWE's NXT brand is set to light up Tampa as Battleground 2025 rolls into town, featuring a stacked card with some of the brightest names in the business ready to throw down.

At the top of the bill, Stephanie Vaquer puts her NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Jordynne Grace in what promises to be a fiery showdown. Stephanie's been riding high with standout performances on Monday Night RAW, carrying the NXT banner with pride. But Jordynne is no stranger to big fights—she's already taken out Stephanie’s former partner and rival Giulia and now has her eyes locked on the title.

In men's singles action, NXT Champion Oba Femi faces a surprise challenger in Myles Borne, a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew who earned his shot by pulling off a stunning victory in a 25-man battle royal. Oba, known as The Ruler, is coming in with serious momentum after toppling Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans at Stand & Deliver.

History will also be made in Tampa, as Joe Hendry becomes the first TNA star to defend the TNA World Championship on NXT turf. He’ll face Trick Williams, who believes he’s outgrown NXT and now wants to add TNA's top prize to his résumé. Former allies turned bitter foes—expect fireworks in this title clash.

The NXT Women's North American Championship is also up for grabs. Kelani Jordan is aiming to become the first-ever two-time champ as she challenges Sol Ruca, fresh off a controversial win over Sol’s tag partner ZARIA. Will Kelani reclaim the gold, or will Sol ride her current wave of success to another defense?

One of the most shocking betrayals at Stand & Deliver saw Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo turn his back on Tony D’Angelo and The Family. Now, Tony’s out for blood—but with Luca Crusifino missing and Adriana Rizzo laying low, can The Don get his revenge without his usual backup?

In tag action, NXT Tag Team Champions Hank and Tank team up with Josh Briggs to face a dangerous trio: Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Briggs’ former partner Brooks Jensen. This six-man clash with The Culling has all the makings of a chaotic battle.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE NXT Battleground in the United States.

WWE NXT Battleground: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Sunday, May 25, 2025 Start Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Yeungling Center Location Tampa, FL

WWE NXT Battleground action comes to you live from Tampa's Yuengling Center in Florida this Sunday.

How to watch WWE NXT Battleground live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from Florida kicks off Saturday at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE NXT Battleground fight card