How to watch WWE Night of Champions: Live stream, TV schedule, start time, and fight card

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Night of Champions.

WWE is gearing up to deliver another blockbuster Premium Live Event with Night of Champions 2025, set to electrify fans live from the Kingdom Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The card is absolutely loaded, headlined by the much-anticipated finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, alongside a handful of heated grudge matches that promise twists, turns, and possibly a few jaw-dropping surprises.

All eyes will be on the main event, as John Cena locks horns with long-time rival CM Punk for the WWE Championship. These two icons have defined modern wrestling, and every time they’ve stepped into the ring together, they’ve delivered instant classics. Their clash on Saturday, June 28, is expected to be no different. Add Seth Rollins lurking with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and R-Truth teasing a confrontation with Cena, and this main event could take more than a few unexpected turns.

The King of the Ring final pits Cody Rhodes against former mentor and friend Randy Orton. Their history runs deep from their Legacy days, and both superstars are hungry for another shot at WWE gold. Expect fireworks as pride, legacy, and opportunity collide in what could be the night’s show-stealer.

Over on the women’s side, the Queen of the Ring final features a high-stakes clash between Asuka and Jade Cargill. Asuka looks to snap Cargill’s undefeated streak, and with a title shot potentially on the line, this showdown promises to be a hard-hitting, high-intensity encounter.

The United States Championship will also be on the line, with Jacob Fatu putting his belt up against Solo Sikoa in what should be a gritty, hard-nosed battle.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are set to tear each other apart in a brutal street fight, and the long-simmering tension between Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn will finally boil over as they square off — possibly opening the night with a bang in Riyadh.

WWE Night of Champions: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, June 28, 2025 Start Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue Kingdom Arena Location Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

WWE Night of Champions will broadcast live on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT from the Kingdom Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch WWE Night of Champions live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from Kingdom Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia kicks off Saturday at 1:00 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE Night of Champions fight card