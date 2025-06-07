How to watch WWE Money In The Bank: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Money In The Bank.

Twelve WWE Superstars, six men and six women, are one step closer to greatness, with golden dreams on the line at Money in the Bank 2025. Each one has punched their ticket to the high-wire chaos of the ladder match, where one briefcase could change everything.

On the men's side, Solo Sikoa was the first to secure his place, thanks to timely interference from Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, helping him get the better of Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. LA Knight followed suit, outlasting Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura in a hard-hitting triple-threat showdown.

Penta booked his place after taking down Dragon Lee and Chad Gable, while Seth Rollins added his name to the marquee by toppling Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a gritty encounter. Andrade took advantage of a chaotic moment, caused by Sikoa and Mateo, to defeat Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes. Rounding out the field, El Grande Americano stunned the WWE Universe by defeating legends AJ Styles and CM Punk to seal his entry.

In the women's division, Alexa Bliss earned the first spot by outlasting Chelsea Green and Michin in a fierce triple threat. Roxanne Perez capitalized on a ringside brawl, with Lyra Valkyria pulling Becky Lynch out of the match, to defeat Lynch and Natalya, claiming her coveted ladder match ticket.

Rhea Ripley muscled past Kairi Sane with the Riptide, after an early injury sidelined Zoey Stark, effectively turning their triple-threat into a one-on-one slugfest. Giulia, the newest face on SmackDown, made a statement with a massive win over Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair, both champions in their own right.

Naomi brought the energy on SmackDown, overcoming powerhouses Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in an electric qualifying bout. Finally, Stephanie Vaquer clinched the last spot with a statement victory over Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile, setting the stage for a stacked and unpredictable ladder war.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE Money In The Bank in the United States.

WWE Money In The Bank: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, June 7, 2025 Start Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

WWE’s Money in the Bank heads to new territory this Saturday, June 7, 2025, as the electrifying Premium Live Event takes over the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It marks the first time WWE will stage a major show inside the state-of-the-art venue, adding a layer of history to what’s already shaping up to be a blockbuster night.

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California kicks off Saturday at 7:00 pm ET on Peacock.

WWE Money In The Bank fight card

As things stand, four high-stakes matches have been confirmed for the card, including the signature men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder bouts, a title clash, and a main-event tag team showdown.

In the women's ladder match, it's a star-studded field: Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley will all battle it out for the coveted briefcase. On the men's side, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, Andrade, El Grande Americano, and Penta are set to collide in what promises to be an all-action brawl above the ring.

The card also features a blockbuster Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, with Becky Lynch defending her gold against Lyra Valkyria in what’s expected to be a fiery contest between two proud Irish warriors.

As for the headliner, it's a clash of big names and bigger egos as Cody Rhodes teams up with Jey Uso to take on Logan Paul and John Cena in a high-profile tag team main event.