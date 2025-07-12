How to watch WWE Great American Bash 2025: Live stream, TV schedule, start time, and fight card

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Great American Bash.

Three titles are up for grabs as WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 storms into Center Stage in Atlanta, kicking off a jam-packed weekend of wrestling mayhem in the Peach State. With Saturday Night's Main Event airing live on NBC and the much-anticipated Evolution 2 PLE closing things out Sunday, all eyes are on NXT's biggest names.

At the heart of the Bash, Oba Femi puts his NXT Championship on the line against hard-hitting Japanese powerhouse Yoshiki Inamura. After winning a No. 1 Contender's Match on July 1, Inamura made it clear he’s not just here for the ride but Femi isn't impressed, calling him an "unworthy" challenger. That jab brought Josh Briggs to his partner’s defense, adding more fuel to this fiery clash. Can Inamura pull off the unthinkable and unseat ‘The Ruler’? Or will Femi keep his iron grip on the throne?

Elsewhere, tensions boiled over when Jasper Troy, after blindsiding Je’Von Evans backstage, demanded a spot in the title match. Instead, he'll settle things with Evans one-on-one at the Bash, after the two threw fists on NXT.

The North American Championship gets a wild twist as Ethan Page defends in a Falls Count Anywhere match against former champ Ricky Saints. Saints earned his shot by surviving The Vanity Project Gauntlet, beating three challengers in one night. With Page previously stealing both the belt and weeks of Saints' career with a brutal ambush, this rematch promises pure chaos, anywhere in the building or beyond.

On the women's side, Sol Ruca defends her North American Title against the dangerous Izzi Dame, whose group The Culling is gaining power and unpredictability—especially with Tatum Paxley now in the mix. Ruca and Dame are both pulling double duty at Evolution 2, making this showdown even more unpredictable.

Tag team action also heats up as NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne joins Fallon Henley to face Jordynne Grace and NXT newcomer Blake Monroe. Grace and Monroe bonded over a spa day this week, but can relaxation translate into ring domination?

And don't blink when Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana come face to face to sign the dotted line for their TNA World Title match at Slammiversary. Expect words to fly, and maybe fists too.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE Great American Bash in the United States.

WWE Great American Bash: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 Start Time 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT Venue Center Stage Location Atlanta, GA

WWE Great American Bash will broadcast live on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT from the Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

How to watch WWE Great American Bash live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA kicks off Saturday at 2:00 pm ET on Peacock.

