How to watch WWE Evolution 2025: Live stream, TV schedule, start time, and fight card

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch and livestream WWE Evolution 2025.

With seven sizzling bouts lined up, there's no doubt about the main event stealing the spotlight at WWE Evolution 2025, it's the long-awaited clash between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, with Tiffany Stratton squaring off against the legendary Trish Stratus adding more star power to the card.

Broadcasting live from State Farm Field in Atlanta, Georgia, this year's Evolution is shaping up to be one of WWE's most talked-about Premium Live Events in recent memory.

The lineup boasts must-see title bouts, bitter personal rivalries, and all the unpredictability that comes with a high-stakes battle royal expect shock eliminations, surprise returns, and maybe even a few jaw-dropping twists.

So, if you're wondering how to catch all the action live, whether you're tuning in from the couch or on the go, here's your complete rundown on where to stream WWE Evolution 2025 around the globe.

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch WWE Evolution 2025 in the United States.

WWE Evolution 2025: Date, start time & full schedule

Date Sunday, July 13, 2025 Start Time 7 pm ET or 4 pm PT Venue State Farm Field Location Atlanta, GA

WWE Evolution 2025 will broadcast live on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 7 pm ET or 4 pm PT from the State Farm Field in Atlanta, GA.

How to watch WWE Evolution 2025 live on Peacock

Live streaming: Peacock (U.S.)

Live coverage from State Farm Field in Atlanta, GA kicks off Sunday live on Peacock.

WWE Evolution 2025 fight card