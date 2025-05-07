How to watch WWE Backlash 2025: Start Time, Date, Location, and Match Card

Everything you need to know about 2025 WWE Backlash in St. Louis, as well as date, start time, venue and complete match card.

John Cena's first defense of the undisputed WWE Championship sees a familiar face standing across the ring—Randy Orton, back in his hometown of St. Louis, ready to reignite one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history. A full quarter-century since their paths first crossed, Cena and Orton are set to headline WWE Backlash on May 10 in what could be their final showdown before Cena hangs up his boots at the end of the year.

The duo has locked horns 21 times, with Cena holding the edge at 13 wins to Orton's 7, with one match ending without a winner. Their clash at Backlash comes hot on the heels of Cena's title win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, marking his first championship defense in this latest—and possibly final—run.

The Backlash card is shaping up nicely, too. Expect fireworks as Gunther goes toe-to-toe with Pat McAfee, and Jacob Fatu puts his United States Championship on the line in a fatal four-way. On the women’s side, Lyra Valkyria defends her Intercontinental title against the legendary Becky Lynch, promising more than a few fireworks of its own.

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need to know ahead of WWE Backlash, including how to watch or stream all the thrilling action and which wrestling stars are set to strut their stuff in the spotlight.

When and where is WWE Backlash 2025?

Mark your calendars—WWE Backlash is set to light up Saturday, May 10, as the action rolls into the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Gateway City will play host to the chaos, drama, and bone-crunching battles that only WWE can deliver.

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue: Enterprise Center Location: St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch and stream WWE Backlash 2025 in the US

In the United States, you can watch all the WWE Backlash action live by tuning into Peacock, which is home to every WWE Premium Live Event. Even if you can't tune in during the live broadcast, next-day streaming will be available, so you won't have to miss a second of the action.

There is no additional cost to Peacock subscribers to watch Backlash 2025, as every WWE Premium Live Event is included in their package. Peacock Premium costs $8 a month or $80 annually for ad-supported streaming. To watch without ads, you need to upgrade to a Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs $14 a month or $140 a year.

How to watch WWE Backlash 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If WWE Backlash 2025 isn't available to watch live in your area, or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

WWE Backlash 2025 match-card

As things stand, there are five matches scheduled for the card. Any potential additions to "WWE Backlash 2025" will be updated below.