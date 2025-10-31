How to watch today's Wrexham vs Coventry City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham host Coventry City at the Racecourse Ground on Friday in a Championship fixture.

Wrexham have had a mixed start to the season but recently showed resilience with draws against strong sides like Middlesbrough and Leicester. Coventry are in excellent form, sitting top of the Championship after big wins, including a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday. Coventry’s confident attacking style gives them the edge going into this derby clash, but Wrexham’s home form and fighting spirit make it a competitive match.

As Wrexham takes on Coventry City in the Championship, fans are anticipating a competitive matchup. Enthusiasts looking to invest in sports betting will find it crucial to utilize effective applications that offer a comprehensive range of features. Learn about the top sports betting applications and how they can enhance your betting activities and overall game enjoyment.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

The match will be played at the Racecourse Ground on Friday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Frank Lampard will have to alter his lineup on Tuesday, as Milan van Ewijk is suspended for one match after accumulating five yellow cards this season.

His absence is expected to give Kaine Kesler-Hayden the opportunity to make his first Championship start for Coventry City.

Coventry team news

Midfielders Ollie Rathbone and ex-Coventry skipper Ben Sheaf remain doubtful after sitting out the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Phil Parkinson, who has rotated his squad throughout the competition, may also need to make adjustments with several players nursing minor injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WRE Last 2 matches COV 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Coventry 3 - 4 Wrexham

Wrexham 1 - 1 Coventry 5 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Useful links