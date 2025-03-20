2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

The 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships is set to take place from March 21 to March 23 at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park in China. Over the course of three action-packed days, a host of Olympic, World, and Continental Championships medalists will battle for supremacy across a range of track and field events.
The competition is expected to draw around 600 elite athletes from more than 125 nations, marking the first major global athletics event following the Paris Olympic Games.
Some of the biggest names in the sport will be in the spotlight, including Grant Holloway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Mondo Duplantis, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Miltiadis Tentoglou, and Devynne Charlton. Meanwhile, the USA squad will feature standout performers such as Ronnie Baker, Alexis Holmes, Chase Jackson, Sam Kendricks, Nia Akins, and Taliyah Brooks.
With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.
When and where is the World Athletics Indoor Championships?
- Date: Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23
- Venue: Cube Gymnasium
- Location: Nanjing, China
The 20th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships is set to take center stage from March 21-23, with top athletes from around the globe converging in Nanjing, China for the prestigious event.
The competition will unfold at the newly constructed Nanjing's Cube Gymnasium, located within the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park, providing a cutting-edge venue for the action.
How to watch 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships
- TV Channel: CNBC, NBC
- Live streaming: Peacock
The NBC network holds the broadcasting rights for the event in the United States, with comprehensive live coverage available on Peacock. Below is the official broadcast schedule:
Date
Time (ET)
Session
TV Channel/ Streaming
Thursday, March 20
10:05 pm – 2:00 am
Day 1 Morning Session
Friday, March 21
6:30 am – 9:30 am
Day 1 Evening Session
10:05 pm – 12:50 am
Day 2 Morning Session
Saturday, March 22
6:35 am – 9:30 am
Day 2 Evening Session
10:05 pm – 1:50 am
Day 3 Morning Session
Sunday, March 23
7:35 am – 9:25 am
Day 3 Evening Session
Additionally, NBC will air a one-hour highlights show on Sunday, March 23, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET.
2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships start times & tv schedule
Friday, March 21
Morning Session
Time (ET)
Event
6:05 am
60m Hurdles (Pentathlon W)
6:23 am
400m (M) - Heats
6:45 am
High Jump (Pentathlon W)
7:05 am
Triple Jump (M) - Final
7:15 am
800m (W) - Heats
7:55 am
800m (M) - Heats
8:55 am
60m (M) – Heats
9:15 am
Shot Put (Pentathlon W)
Afternoon Session
Time (ET)
Event
2:30 pm
High Jump (M) - Final
2:33 pm
1500m (W) - Heats
2:42 pm
Long Jump (Pentathlon W)
3:18 pm
1500m (M) - Heats
3:50 pm
Shot Put (W) - Final
4:03 pm
60m (M) – Semi-final
4:26 pm
400m (W) – Heats
4:47 pm
400m (M) – Semi-final
5:15 pm
800m (Pentathlon W)
5:24 pm
60m (M) – Final
Saturday, March 22
Morning Session
Time (ET)
Event
6:05 am
60m (Heptathlon M)
6:10 am
Pole Vault (W) - Final
6:25 am
60m Hurdles (M) - Heats
6:45 am
Long Jump (Heptathlon M)
7:15 am
60m (W) - Heats
8:05 am
800m (W) – Semi-final
8:10 am
Shot Put (Heptathlon M)
8:31 am
800m (M) – Semi-final
Afternoon Session
Time (ET)
Event
2:34 pm
Pole Vault (M) - Final
2:37 pm
High Jump (Heptathlon M)
3:10 pm
Triple Jump (W) - Final
3:15 pm
3,000m (W) - Final
3:33 pm
3,000m (M) – Final
3:50 pm
60m Hurdles (M) – Semi-final
4:15 pm
60m (W) – Semi-final
4:44 pm
400m (W) – Final
4:55 pm
400m (M) – Final
5:05 pm
60m Hurdles (M) – Final
5:18 pm
60m (W) – Final
Sunday, March 23
Morning Session
Time (ET)
Event
6:05 am
60m Hurdles (Heptathlon M)
6:19 am
Long Jump (W) - Final
6:25 am
60m Hurdles (W) - Heats
7:10 am
Pole Vault (Heptathlon M)
7:55 am
High Jump (W) – Final
Afternoon Session
Time (ET)
Event
3:35 pm
60m Hurdles (W) - Semi-final
3:38 pm
Shot Put (M) - Final
3:40 pm
Long Jump (M) - Final
4:02 pm
1,000m (Heptathlon M)
4:15 pm
1,500m (M) - Final
4:28 pm
1,500m (W) – Final
4:40 pm
800m (M) – Final
4:54 pm
800m (W) – Final
5:01 pm
60m Hurdles (W) – Final
5:11 pm
4x400m Relay (M) – Final
5:21 pm
4x400m Relay (W) – Final
What is the prize money at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championship?
Athletes will not only vie for glory but also for lucrative prize money, with gold medalists pocketing $40,000, while those securing silver and bronze will take home $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.