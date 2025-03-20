2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships live on TV, with & without cable.

The 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships is set to take place from March 21 to March 23 at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park in China. Over the course of three action-packed days, a host of Olympic, World, and Continental Championships medalists will battle for supremacy across a range of track and field events.

The competition is expected to draw around 600 elite athletes from more than 125 nations, marking the first major global athletics event following the Paris Olympic Games.

Some of the biggest names in the sport will be in the spotlight, including Grant Holloway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Mondo Duplantis, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Miltiadis Tentoglou, and Devynne Charlton. Meanwhile, the USA squad will feature standout performers such as Ronnie Baker, Alexis Holmes, Chase Jackson, Sam Kendricks, Nia Akins, and Taliyah Brooks.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the World Athletics Indoor Championships?

Date: Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23

Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23 Venue: Cube Gymnasium

Cube Gymnasium Location: Nanjing, China

The 20th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships is set to take center stage from March 21-23, with top athletes from around the globe converging in Nanjing, China for the prestigious event.

The competition will unfold at the newly constructed Nanjing's Cube Gymnasium, located within the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park, providing a cutting-edge venue for the action.

How to watch 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships

TV Channel: CNBC, NBC

Live streaming: Peacock

The NBC network holds the broadcasting rights for the event in the United States, with comprehensive live coverage available on Peacock. Below is the official broadcast schedule:

Date Time (ET) Session TV Channel/ Streaming Thursday, March 20 10:05 pm – 2:00 am Day 1 Morning Session Peacock Friday, March 21 6:30 am – 9:30 am Day 1 Evening Session Peacock 10:05 pm – 12:50 am Day 2 Morning Session Peacock Saturday, March 22 6:35 am – 9:30 am Day 2 Evening Session Peacock 10:05 pm – 1:50 am Day 3 Morning Session Peacock Sunday, March 23 7:35 am – 9:25 am Day 3 Evening Session Peacock

Additionally, NBC will air a one-hour highlights show on Sunday, March 23, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET.

2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships start times & tv schedule

Friday, March 21

Morning Session

Time (ET) Event 6:05 am 60m Hurdles (Pentathlon W) 6:23 am 400m (M) - Heats 6:45 am High Jump (Pentathlon W) 7:05 am Triple Jump (M) - Final 7:15 am 800m (W) - Heats 7:55 am 800m (M) - Heats 8:55 am 60m (M) – Heats 9:15 am Shot Put (Pentathlon W)

Afternoon Session

Time (ET) Event 2:30 pm High Jump (M) - Final 2:33 pm 1500m (W) - Heats 2:42 pm Long Jump (Pentathlon W) 3:18 pm 1500m (M) - Heats 3:50 pm Shot Put (W) - Final 4:03 pm 60m (M) – Semi-final 4:26 pm 400m (W) – Heats 4:47 pm 400m (M) – Semi-final 5:15 pm 800m (Pentathlon W) 5:24 pm 60m (M) – Final

Saturday, March 22

Morning Session

Time (ET) Event 6:05 am 60m (Heptathlon M) 6:10 am Pole Vault (W) - Final 6:25 am 60m Hurdles (M) - Heats 6:45 am Long Jump (Heptathlon M) 7:15 am 60m (W) - Heats 8:05 am 800m (W) – Semi-final 8:10 am Shot Put (Heptathlon M) 8:31 am 800m (M) – Semi-final

Afternoon Session

Time (ET) Event 2:34 pm Pole Vault (M) - Final 2:37 pm High Jump (Heptathlon M) 3:10 pm Triple Jump (W) - Final 3:15 pm 3,000m (W) - Final 3:33 pm 3,000m (M) – Final 3:50 pm 60m Hurdles (M) – Semi-final 4:15 pm 60m (W) – Semi-final 4:44 pm 400m (W) – Final 4:55 pm 400m (M) – Final 5:05 pm 60m Hurdles (M) – Final 5:18 pm 60m (W) – Final

Sunday, March 23

Morning Session

Time (ET) Event 6:05 am 60m Hurdles (Heptathlon M) 6:19 am Long Jump (W) - Final 6:25 am 60m Hurdles (W) - Heats 7:10 am Pole Vault (Heptathlon M) 7:55 am High Jump (W) – Final

Afternoon Session

Time (ET) Event 3:35 pm 60m Hurdles (W) - Semi-final 3:38 pm Shot Put (M) - Final 3:40 pm Long Jump (M) - Final 4:02 pm 1,000m (Heptathlon M) 4:15 pm 1,500m (M) - Final 4:28 pm 1,500m (W) – Final 4:40 pm 800m (M) – Final 4:54 pm 800m (W) – Final 5:01 pm 60m Hurdles (W) – Final 5:11 pm 4x400m Relay (M) – Final 5:21 pm 4x400m Relay (W) – Final

What is the prize money at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championship?

Athletes will not only vie for glory but also for lucrative prize money, with gold medalists pocketing $40,000, while those securing silver and bronze will take home $20,000 and $10,000, respectively.