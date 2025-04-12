Women's 10M Platform Finals: Livestream, tv channel & how to watch 2025 Diving World Cup Windsor event

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Women's 10M Platform Finals Diving World Cup Windsor, as well as date, time and schedule.

After a thrilling curtain-raiser in Guadalajara, the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup shifts north to Windsor, Canada, for the second stop of the prestigious three-leg tour.

From April 10–13, the world's top divers will take center stage at the cutting-edge Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, continuing their pursuit of crucial qualification points on the road to May's Super Final in Beijing.

Think of it as the Olympics—only with a livelier vibe. This week, Windsor's aquatic centre takes centre stage as 119 divers from 23 nations descend on the city for the World Aquatics Diving World Cup, a globally televised spectacle.

Among the elite field are nine Canadian athletes, including Olympian Kate Miller, all set to represent the Maple Leaf in front of a home crowd.

Together with last week's leg in Mexico, the Windsor event will decide which 12 divers advance to the prestigious World Cup Super Final in Beijing this May.

The women's 10m platform is shaping up to be another heavyweight clash between China's diving queens — Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan. The reigning synchro champions from Paris 2024 have been near-unbeatable as a pair, but on the solo stage, it’s been Quan who’s had the upper hand, edging out Chen for Olympic gold in both Tokyo and Paris.

But this time, it was Chen who struck first in Guadalajara. She lit up the pool with three of the event's top-scoring dives, cruising to victory with a flawless 50-point performance. Quan wasn't far behind, finishing just 4.95 points adrift with a total of 414.40.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who claimed synchronized bronze in Paris alongside Lois Toulson, currently sits third in the individual standings as she continues to build her solo résumé.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch Women's 3M Platform Finals World Aquatics Diving, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is Women's 10M Platform Finals at Diving World Cup?

Date: Saturday, April 12

Saturday, April 12 Time: 3:00 pm ET (Women's 10M Platform Finals)

3:00 pm ET (Women's 10M Platform Finals) Venue: Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre Location: Windsor, Canada

The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup runs for four days from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13. It will take place at Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, Canada's top diving facility, in Windsor, Canada.

How to watch Women's 10M Platform Finals at Diving World Cup Windsor

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from Windsor on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

World Aquatics Diving World Cup Windsor 2025 schedule

Date Time (ET) Event April 12 12:30 pm Men's 10m Synchro Final April 12 3:00 pm Women's 10m Platform Final April 12 5:30 pm Men's 3m Springboard Final April 13 10:00 am Men's 3m Synchro Final April 13 12:30 pm Women's 10m Synchro Final April 13 3:00 pm Women's 3m Springboard Final April 13 5:30 pm Men's 10m Platform Final

World Aquatics Diving World Cup Windsor 2025 events and notable participants

In the women's 3m springboard, China has wasted no time asserting its dominance, with Chen Jia and seasoned double Olympic champion Chen Yiwen staking out the top two spots after the opening round. But keep a close eye on Maddison Keeney — the Australian ace who clinched silver in Paris has the poise, power, and precision to shake things up in Windsor. If she finds her rhythm, this contest could easily steal the spotlight as one of the weekend’s must-watch showdowns.

The men’s field is no less compelling. In the 3m springboard, China's Wang Zongyuan, a four-time Olympic medallist, holds pole position with 100 points following his dominant showing in Guadalajara. Meanwhile, in the men's 10m platform, it was Randal Willars who made waves. The 22-year-old Mexican stunned the field to claim gold on home soil — a career breakthrough and a proud moment for Mexican diving.

With China's Zhu Zifeng and Cheng Likong breathing down his neck, Willars will need to summon another standout performance in Windsor to hold onto the top spot as the pressure intensifies in the second leg of the World Cup series.