How to watch today's Wolves vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves and West Ham are 16th and 17th, respectively, in the Premier League standings as they prepare to face each other at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday. However, these two teams are separated by 10 points.

Wolves have been subpar this season but their recent win over Southampton, who are rock bottom, will have given them a glimmer of hope. West Ham are not in immediate danger of attack from the teams below them, but they will be desperate to finish the season on a spot further up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, Universo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolves vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves will be without attacker Matheus Cunha, who remains suspended for two more matches. Additionally, forwards Enso González, Leon Chiwome, and Sasa Kalajdzic are all unavailable.

West Ham team news

West Ham will continue to miss strikers Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug due to injury.

Crysencio Summerville is also sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links