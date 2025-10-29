+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Carabao Cup
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux on Wednesday for a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash.

Wolves are in dire league form - bottom of the Premier League after nine matches without a win - but reached this stage after defeating Everton in the previous cup round. Chelsea, ninth in the league, are looking to bounce back after a Premier League defeat to Sunderland and have beaten Wolves in their last two meetings. Both teams are expected to rotate to manage congested October schedules, with quarter-final progression and morale on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Carabao Cup - EFL Cup
Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at Molineux on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea lineups

Wolverhampton WanderersHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCHE
1
J. Sa
2
M. Doherty
6
D. Wolfe
24
T. Gomes
15
Y. Mosquera
12
E. Agbadou
38
J. Tchatchoua
11
H. Hwang
8
J. Gomes
28
F. Lopez
14
T. Arokodare
12
F. Joergensen
27
M. Gusto
4
T. Adarabioyo
34
J. Acheampong
21
J. Hato
11
J. Gittens
41
Estevao
45
R. Lavia
17
A. Santos
40
F. Buonanotte
32
T. George

4-2-3-1

CHEAway team crest

WOL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Pereira

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves are set to remain without Leon Chiwome, who continues his recovery from a knee injury, but otherwise Wolves have a near full-strength squad at their disposal.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, having shaken off recent fitness concerns, is expected to lead the line once more as the hosts’ main attacking threat.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are still without several key players. Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended, while Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, and Benoit Badiashile are all sidelined through injury.

Form

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOL

Last 5 matches

CHE

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

