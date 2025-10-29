How to watch today's Wolves vs Chelsea Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux on Wednesday for a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash.

Wolves are in dire league form - bottom of the Premier League after nine matches without a win - but reached this stage after defeating Everton in the previous cup round. Chelsea, ninth in the league, are looking to bounce back after a Premier League defeat to Sunderland and have beaten Wolves in their last two meetings. Both teams are expected to rotate to manage congested October schedules, with quarter-final progression and morale on the line.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Molineux Stadium

The match will be played at Molineux on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves are set to remain without Leon Chiwome, who continues his recovery from a knee injury, but otherwise Wolves have a near full-strength squad at their disposal.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, having shaken off recent fitness concerns, is expected to lead the line once more as the hosts’ main attacking threat.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are still without several key players. Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended, while Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer, and Benoit Badiashile are all sidelined through injury.

