Bundesliga
Volkswagen Arena
GOAL

How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaWolfsburg vs RB LeipzigWolfsburgRB Leipzig

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg will take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday.

Leipzig are fifth in the standings, far behind the league leaders but are in the midst of a race to secure a European ticket. They should be able to challenge Wolfsburg given the hosts' woeful form recently which has seen them lose their last three games in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Volkswagen Arena

The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-4-2

1
K. Grabara
2
K. Fischer
33
D. Odogu
31
Y. Gerhardt
27
M. Arnold
16
J. Kaminski
6
A. Vranckx
23
J. Wind
39
P. Wimmer
21
J. Maehle
9
M. Amoura
1
P. Gulacsi
23
C. Lukeba
22
D. Raum
21
K. Nedeljkovic
4
W. Orban
13
N. Seiwald
10
X. Simons
18
A. Vermeeren
17
R. Baku
11
I. Openda
30
B. Sesko

4-4-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Hasenhuettl

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Z. Low

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg are dealing with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Friday’s match. Defenders Denis Vavro, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Konstantinos Koulierakis are all unavailable, while backup goalkeeper Niklas Klinger is also ruled out. Midfielder Mattias Svanberg joins Bartosz Bialek and Lovro Majer on the sidelines due to injury.

RB Leipzig team news

As for RB Leipzig, they will be without left-back Benjamin Henrichs for the trip. Midfield duo Forzan Assan Ouedraogo and Xaver Schlager are also set to miss out, while winger Antonio Nusa remains unavailable for selection.

Form

WOB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RBL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOB

Last 5 matches

RBL

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

