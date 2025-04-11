How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg will take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday.

Leipzig are fifth in the standings, far behind the league leaders but are in the midst of a race to secure a European ticket. They should be able to challenge Wolfsburg given the hosts' woeful form recently which has seen them lose their last three games in a row.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Volkswagen Arena

The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg are dealing with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Friday’s match. Defenders Denis Vavro, Sebastiaan Bornauw, and Konstantinos Koulierakis are all unavailable, while backup goalkeeper Niklas Klinger is also ruled out. Midfielder Mattias Svanberg joins Bartosz Bialek and Lovro Majer on the sidelines due to injury.

RB Leipzig team news

As for RB Leipzig, they will be without left-back Benjamin Henrichs for the trip. Midfield duo Forzan Assan Ouedraogo and Xaver Schlager are also set to miss out, while winger Antonio Nusa remains unavailable for selection.

