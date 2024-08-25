How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich will travel to Volkswagen Arena to face Wolfsburg on Sunday for their opening match of the 2024-25 Bundesliga season.

Last season, the hosts finished in 12th place in the German top-flight with 37 points from 34 matches, whereas the visitors' supreme reign of dominance finally came to an end as Thomas Tuchel's side ended up third with 72 points, losing the Bundesliga crowns to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue: Volkswagen Arena

The Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg's most expensive new addition Kamil Grabara, who joined from FC Copenhagen for a reported €13 million, will step in to replace Koen Casteels in goal here. The club has also invested in Greek defender Konstantinos Koulierakis and brought in Mohamed Amoura on loan from Union SG. Unfortunately, Amoura will not be available for the season's start due to an injury.

Aside from Casteels, Vaclav Cerny is another notable departure. Additionally, Maxence Lacroix might be on his way out before the transfer window closes, with Crystal Palace reportedly interested.

In addition to Amoura, Wolfsburg will also be unable to call upon Mathys Angely (match fitness), Kevin Behrens (muscular), Bartosz Białek (knee), Joakim Mæhle (ankle), Lukas Nmecha (thigh), Rogério (knee), Aster Vranckx (stomach) and Paredes (foot).

Wolfsburg possible XI: Grabara; Lacroix, Bornauw, Zesiger; Baku, Svanberg, Arnold, Kaminski; Wimmer, Majer; Wind

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Pervan, Müller, Klinger Defenders: Mæhle, Lacroix, Bornauw, Rogério, Zesiger, Jenz, Cozza, Fischer, Angely, Braun Midfielders: Majer, Kamiński, Vranckx, Paredes, Arnold, Baku, Wimmer, Svanberg, Dárdai, Gerhardt Forwards: Amoura, Wind, Białek, Tomás, Nmecha, Behrens, Akaegbobi

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern will be missing defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, who were transferred to Manchester United. However, new arrivals Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha might make their Bundesliga debuts.

Additionally, defenders Tarek Buchmann, Josip Stanisic, and Hiroki Ito are sidelined, along with forwards Arijon Ibrahimovic and Leroy Sane, and goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, all due to various injuries.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Boey, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Palhinha; Olise, Musiala, Tel; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Pavlesic, Schmitt Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Kimmich, Davies, Ito, Guerreiro, Boey, Buchmann, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Aznou Midfielders: Goretzka, Olise, Dier, Palhinha, Ibrahimovic, Laimer, Licina, Pavlovic, Musiala, Vidovic, Aseko Nkili, Asp Jensen, Fernandez Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Muller, Irankunda, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 FC Bayern München 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg Bundesliga 21/12/23 VfL Wolfsburg 1-2 FC Bayern München Bundesliga 05/02/23 VfL Wolfsburg 2-4 FC Bayern München Bundesliga 14/08/22 FC Bayern München 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg Bundesliga 14/05/22 VfL Wolfsburg 2-2 FC Bayern München Bundesliga

Useful links