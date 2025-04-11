The Chicago White Sox (2-10) open a weekend set at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday against the Boston Red Sox (7-7), who arrive looking to build momentum after a narrow win over the Blue Jays.
Boston edged Toronto 4-3 on Thursday, with Brennan Bernardino tossing a clean inning in relief to earn the win. Jarren Duran sparked the offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI to help the Sox pull even at .500.
The White Sox, on the other hand, continue to stumble out of the gate. They dropped their latest outing 6-1 to Cleveland, with Jonathan Cannon tagged for six earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Matt Thaiss provided one of the few offensive highlights, doubling in a 1-for-3 performance.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: CHSN+ and NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
Rate Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago White Sox team news
For Chicago, Matt Thaiss has been a steady presence, getting on base at a .419 clip despite hitting just .227. Nick Maton leads the club with two home runs, while Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Vaughn have struggled to find consistency at the plate.
Right-hander Davis Martin gets the call for the White Sox. He’s coming off a rough outing against Detroit, where he was tagged for seven runs on nine hits over five innings. Martin went 0-5 with a 4.32 ERA across 11 appearances last season.
Boston Red Sox team news
Wilyer Abreu has been Boston's standout performer, slashing .350 with three homers and 12 RBI. His hot start ranks him among MLB’s top 15 in average and slugging. Kristian Campbell is also off to a strong start, batting .318 with four doubles and two long balls. Rafael Devers brings a three-game hit streak into Friday’s game, batting .450 over his last five appearances with four doubles and four RBI.
Veteran lefty Sean Newcomb is slated to take the mound for the Red Sox. He gave up just one run and struck out five over several innings in his last start against the Cardinals. Last season, Newcomb appeared in seven games with Oakland, finishing with a 6.30 ERA over 10 innings.
Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Series info
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Davis Martin
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Sean Newcomb
TV Channel
CHSN+ and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 12, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Martín Pérez
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Richard Fitts
TV Channel
CHSN and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Shane Smith
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Garrett Crochet
TV Channel
CHSN+ and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo
Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08.09.24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
2-7
08.09.24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
7-5
07.09.24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
3-1
09.06.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
4-6
09.06.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
6-1