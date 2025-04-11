How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox versus the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox (2-10) open a weekend set at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday against the Boston Red Sox (7-7), who arrive looking to build momentum after a narrow win over the Blue Jays.

Boston edged Toronto 4-3 on Thursday, with Brennan Bernardino tossing a clean inning in relief to earn the win. Jarren Duran sparked the offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI to help the Sox pull even at .500.

The White Sox, on the other hand, continue to stumble out of the gate. They dropped their latest outing 6-1 to Cleveland, with Jonathan Cannon tagged for six earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Matt Thaiss provided one of the few offensive highlights, doubling in a 1-for-3 performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CHSN+ and NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago White Sox team news

For Chicago, Matt Thaiss has been a steady presence, getting on base at a .419 clip despite hitting just .227. Nick Maton leads the club with two home runs, while Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Vaughn have struggled to find consistency at the plate.

Right-hander Davis Martin gets the call for the White Sox. He’s coming off a rough outing against Detroit, where he was tagged for seven runs on nine hits over five innings. Martin went 0-5 with a 4.32 ERA across 11 appearances last season.

Boston Red Sox team news

Wilyer Abreu has been Boston's standout performer, slashing .350 with three homers and 12 RBI. His hot start ranks him among MLB’s top 15 in average and slugging. Kristian Campbell is also off to a strong start, batting .318 with four doubles and two long balls. Rafael Devers brings a three-game hit streak into Friday’s game, batting .450 over his last five appearances with four doubles and four RBI.

Veteran lefty Sean Newcomb is slated to take the mound for the Red Sox. He gave up just one run and struck out five over several innings in his last start against the Cardinals. Last season, Newcomb appeared in seven games with Oakland, finishing with a 6.30 ERA over 10 innings.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Davis Martin Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Sean Newcomb TV Channel CHSN+ and NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Martín Pérez Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Richard Fitts TV Channel CHSN and NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Shane Smith Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Garrett Crochet TV Channel CHSN+ and NESN Livestream Fubo

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record