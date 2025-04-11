+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White SoxGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox versus the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox (2-10) open a weekend set at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday against the Boston Red Sox (7-7), who arrive looking to build momentum after a narrow win over the Blue Jays.

Boston edged Toronto 4-3 on Thursday, with Brennan Bernardino tossing a clean inning in relief to earn the win. Jarren Duran sparked the offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI to help the Sox pull even at .500.

The White Sox, on the other hand, continue to stumble out of the gate. They dropped their latest outing 6-1 to Cleveland, with Jonathan Cannon tagged for six earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Matt Thaiss provided one of the few offensive highlights, doubling in a 1-for-3 performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: CHSN+ and NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

Rate Field

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago White Sox team news

For Chicago, Matt Thaiss has been a steady presence, getting on base at a .419 clip despite hitting just .227. Nick Maton leads the club with two home runs, while Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Vaughn have struggled to find consistency at the plate.

Right-hander Davis Martin gets the call for the White Sox. He’s coming off a rough outing against Detroit, where he was tagged for seven runs on nine hits over five innings. Martin went 0-5 with a 4.32 ERA across 11 appearances last season.

Boston Red Sox team news

Wilyer Abreu has been Boston's standout performer, slashing .350 with three homers and 12 RBI. His hot start ranks him among MLB’s top 15 in average and slugging. Kristian Campbell is also off to a strong start, batting .318 with four doubles and two long balls. Rafael Devers brings a three-game hit streak into Friday’s game, batting .450 over his last five appearances with four doubles and four RBI.

Veteran lefty Sean Newcomb is slated to take the mound for the Red Sox. He gave up just one run and struck out five over several innings in his last start against the Cardinals. Last season, Newcomb appeared in seven games with Oakland, finishing with a 6.30 ERA over 10 innings.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Davis Martin

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Sean Newcomb

TV Channel

CHSN+ and NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 12, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Martín Pérez

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Richard Fitts

TV Channel

CHSN and NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Shane Smith

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Garrett Crochet

TV Channel

CHSN+ and NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

08.09.24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

2-7

08.09.24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

7-5

07.09.24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

3-1

09.06.24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox

4-6

09.06.24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox

6-1

