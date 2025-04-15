How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Oakland Athletics (6-10) hit the road for a fresh start as they open a three-game set Tuesday against the struggling Chicago White Sox (4-11).
After a rough 2-4 homestand in their temporary home in Sacramento, where they’ve gone just 2-7, the A’s are likely glad to be getting away. They dropped two of three to the Mets to wrap up their stay.
The White Sox, meanwhile, narrowly avoided being no-hit in Sunday’s finale against their former pitcher, Garrett Crochet. They’ve dropped nine of their last 11 and have been shut down offensively, scoring one run or fewer in five games so far.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Date
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
Rate Field
Location
Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players
Chicago White Sox team news
Injuries have depleted Chicago’s offense, with Andrew Benintendi among the notable absences. Still, the pitching staff has shown some flashes, highlighted by solid metrics in quality starts and opponent batting average. Martin Pérez has been a bright spot on the mound.
Right-hander Sean Burke will get the nod for the White Sox. He enters with a 1-2 mark, a bloated 6.08 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. Burke has been tagged for nine earned runs in just 7.1 innings over his last two starts and will also be making his first career appearance against the A’s.
Oakland Athletics team news
Tyler Soderstrom has emerged as Oakland’s top power threat with six home runs and 11 RBI. Brent Rooker has added four long balls, while he and Jacob Wilson each have eight RBI. As a team, the A’s have tallied 23 doubles, a triple, and 20 homers through 16 games. On the mound, Oakland’s rotation has notched five quality starts and holds a 4.91 ERA, a .269 opponent average, and a 1.54 WHIP. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who leads the club with two wins, gets the start. He’s 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 1.47 WHIP, allowing seven earned runs over his last two outings. He’ll be facing Chicago for the first time in his career.
Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics Series info
Game 1
Date
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Sean Burke
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
Jeffrey Springs
TV Channel
CHSN and NBCS-CA
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Jonathan Cannon
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
Osvaldo Bido
TV Channel
CHSN and NBCS-CA
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Thursday, April 17, 2025
First-Pitch Time
2:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Davis Martin
Starting Pitcher (Athletics)
JP Sears
TV Channel
CHSN and NBCS-CA
Livestream
|Fubo
Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/25/25
ST
Chicago White Sox
Athletics
8-5
03/11/25
ST
Athletics
Chicago White Sox
3-10
03/04/25
ST
Chicago White Sox
Athletics
4-5
09/15/24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Athletics
4-3
09/15/24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Athletics
7-6