+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Oakland Athletics v Seattle MarinersGetty Images Sport
stream live with a 7 day free-trial
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Oakland Athletics (6-10) hit the road for a fresh start as they open a three-game set Tuesday against the struggling Chicago White Sox (4-11).

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

After a rough 2-4 homestand in their temporary home in Sacramento, where they’ve gone just 2-7, the A’s are likely glad to be getting away. They dropped two of three to the Mets to wrap up their stay.

The White Sox, meanwhile, narrowly avoided being no-hit in Sunday’s finale against their former pitcher, Garrett Crochet. They’ve dropped nine of their last 11 and have been shut down offensively, scoring one run or fewer in five games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

Rate Field

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago White Sox team news

Injuries have depleted Chicago’s offense, with Andrew Benintendi among the notable absences. Still, the pitching staff has shown some flashes, highlighted by solid metrics in quality starts and opponent batting average. Martin Pérez has been a bright spot on the mound.

Right-hander Sean Burke will get the nod for the White Sox. He enters with a 1-2 mark, a bloated 6.08 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. Burke has been tagged for nine earned runs in just 7.1 innings over his last two starts and will also be making his first career appearance against the A’s.

Oakland Athletics team news

Tyler Soderstrom has emerged as Oakland’s top power threat with six home runs and 11 RBI. Brent Rooker has added four long balls, while he and Jacob Wilson each have eight RBI. As a team, the A’s have tallied 23 doubles, a triple, and 20 homers through 16 games. On the mound, Oakland’s rotation has notched five quality starts and holds a 4.91 ERA, a .269 opponent average, and a 1.54 WHIP. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who leads the club with two wins, gets the start. He’s 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 1.47 WHIP, allowing seven earned runs over his last two outings. He’ll be facing Chicago for the first time in his career.

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics Series info

Game 1

Date

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Sean Burke

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

Jeffrey Springs

TV Channel

CHSN and NBCS-CA

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Jonathan Cannon

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel

CHSN and NBCS-CA

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Thursday, April 17, 2025

First-Pitch Time

2:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Davis Martin

Starting Pitcher (Athletics)

JP Sears

TV Channel

CHSN and NBCS-CA

Livestream

Fubo

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/25/25

ST

Chicago White Sox

Athletics

8-5

03/11/25

ST

Athletics

Chicago White Sox

3-10

03/04/25

ST

Chicago White Sox

Athletics

4-5

09/15/24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Athletics

4-3

09/15/24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Athletics

7-6

Advertisement