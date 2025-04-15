How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Oakland Athletics (6-10) hit the road for a fresh start as they open a three-game set Tuesday against the struggling Chicago White Sox (4-11).

After a rough 2-4 homestand in their temporary home in Sacramento, where they’ve gone just 2-7, the A’s are likely glad to be getting away. They dropped two of three to the Mets to wrap up their stay.

The White Sox, meanwhile, narrowly avoided being no-hit in Sunday’s finale against their former pitcher, Garrett Crochet. They’ve dropped nine of their last 11 and have been shut down offensively, scoring one run or fewer in five games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago White Sox vs the Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Chicago White Sox team news

Injuries have depleted Chicago’s offense, with Andrew Benintendi among the notable absences. Still, the pitching staff has shown some flashes, highlighted by solid metrics in quality starts and opponent batting average. Martin Pérez has been a bright spot on the mound.

Right-hander Sean Burke will get the nod for the White Sox. He enters with a 1-2 mark, a bloated 6.08 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. Burke has been tagged for nine earned runs in just 7.1 innings over his last two starts and will also be making his first career appearance against the A’s.

Oakland Athletics team news

Tyler Soderstrom has emerged as Oakland’s top power threat with six home runs and 11 RBI. Brent Rooker has added four long balls, while he and Jacob Wilson each have eight RBI. As a team, the A’s have tallied 23 doubles, a triple, and 20 homers through 16 games. On the mound, Oakland’s rotation has notched five quality starts and holds a 4.91 ERA, a .269 opponent average, and a 1.54 WHIP. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs, who leads the club with two wins, gets the start. He’s 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 1.47 WHIP, allowing seven earned runs over his last two outings. He’ll be facing Chicago for the first time in his career.

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics Series info

Game 1

Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Sean Burke Starting Pitcher (Athletics) Jeffrey Springs TV Channel CHSN and NBCS-CA Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Jonathan Cannon Starting Pitcher (Athletics) Osvaldo Bido TV Channel CHSN and NBCS-CA Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, April 17, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Davis Martin Starting Pitcher (Athletics) JP Sears TV Channel CHSN and NBCS-CA Livestream Fubo

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record