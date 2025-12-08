How to watch West Virginia vs Texas Southern NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas Southern Tigers (3-4) head into Morgantown on December 8 looking to slam the brakes on a demoralizing three-game skid, and the assignment couldn't be tougher, as the surging West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) await inside WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia walks into this matchup brimming with confidence after obliterating Mercyhurst 97-51 in its most recent outing. Jordan Harrison ran the show with 15 points and five assists, while Carter McCray matched him with 15 points and seven boards, giving the Mountaineers a lethal one-two punch offensively.

On the flip side, Texas Southern is searching for answers after getting handled 81-52 by North Texas. Da’Myiah Lewis tried to keep TSU afloat with 13 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to stop the bleeding in a game that slipped away early and never returned to competitive territory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the West Virginia vs Texas Southern NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia vs Texas Southern: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAW game on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Hope Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.

Date Monday, December 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Hope Coliseum Location Morgantown, W.Va

How to watch West Virginia vs Texas Southern on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Mountaineers and Tigers live onESPN+nationally.

West Virginia vs Texas Southern team news & key performers

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

West Virginia slammed the brakes on its mini-skid in emphatic fashion, steamrolling Mercyhurst 97-51 last Wednesday to wipe away the sting of back-to-back losses. Jordan Harrison looked rejuvenated, erupting for a season-best 19 points, while Carter McCray delivered one of his most complete outings of the year with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers are loaded with firepower across the board. Gia Cooke continues to set the tone offensively, pacing the squad with 16.1 points per game, while Sydney Shaw chips in a reliable 13 per contest. In the frontcourt, Meme Wheeler has been a force, averaging 12.4 points and a team-leading 6.6 boards, giving WVU the interior presence needed to close out games.

Texas Southern Tigers team news

Meanwhile, things are trending much differently for Texas Southern, which enters this matchup licking its wounds after an 81-52 drubbing at the hands of North Texas on Saturday. Daeja Holmes has been the steady hand for the Tigers, leading the team with 10.9 points per night, while Taliyah Logwood adds 10.7 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds, though her absence last game was painfully obvious and only magnified the team’s offensive shortcomings.

The harsh reality? Texas Southern is fighting uphill. The Tigers are shooting under 40% from the floor and under 25% from deep on the season, numbers that just won't cut it against a WVU squad that thrives on pressure and chaos. Compounding the problem, Texas Southern coughs up the ball 21 times per game, and that's a nightmare stat line heading into a matchup with a Mountaineers defense that forces turnovers at a staggering clip of 22.7 per night.