Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's West Ham vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will not be willing to give up on their European hopes when they take on West Ham in Saturday's Premier League meeting at the London Stadium.

However, the Cherries find themselves in a desperate situation after extending their winless run in the league to five games after a midweek 1-2 loss versus Ipswich Town, while the Hammers aim to snap a winless run of their own in order to avoid getting into a brawl against the drop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between West Ham and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Ham vs Bournemouth kick-off time

The Premier League match between West Ham and Bournemouth will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham vs Bournemouth Probable lineups

West HamHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
23
A. Areola
26
M. Kilman
15
K. Mavropanos
25
J. Todibo
10
L. Paqueta
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
28
T. Soucek
8
J. Ward-Prowse
57
O. Scarles
20
J. Bowen
14
M. Kudus
13
K. Arrizabalaga
27
I. Zabarnyi
5
M. Senesi
2
D. Huijsen
3
M. Kerkez
7
D. Brooks
11
D. Ouattara
24
A. Semenyo
4
L. Cook
12
T. Adams
9
Evanilson

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Potter

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville make up for the certain ones to miss out with leg and thigh injuries, respectively, while there could be a slight chance of Mohammed Kudus' involvement over the weekend.

Head coach Graham Potter may pick Niclas Fullkrug over Evan Ferguson in attack, with Lucas Paqueta expected to displace Luis Guilherme from the first whistle.

A change at the back could see Jean-Clair Todibo getting the nod ahead of Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Bournemouth team news

Enes Unal, Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra will be confined to the treatment room, with Justin Kluivert and Julian Araujo needing to prove their fitness ahead of kickoff.

Kluivert's possible absence will see Alex Scott continuing behind centre-forward Evanilson, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is likely to persist with Antoine Semenyo on the left wing.

Adam Smith could be shuffled with Lewis Cook as the right-back, pitting Tyler Adams as Ryan Christie's partner in the middle.

