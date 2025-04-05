How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will not be willing to give up on their European hopes when they take on West Ham in Saturday's Premier League meeting at the London Stadium.

However, the Cherries find themselves in a desperate situation after extending their winless run in the league to five games after a midweek 1-2 loss versus Ipswich Town, while the Hammers aim to snap a winless run of their own in order to avoid getting into a brawl against the drop.

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between West Ham and Bournemouth will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

West Ham vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Bournemouth will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville make up for the certain ones to miss out with leg and thigh injuries, respectively, while there could be a slight chance of Mohammed Kudus' involvement over the weekend.

Head coach Graham Potter may pick Niclas Fullkrug over Evan Ferguson in attack, with Lucas Paqueta expected to displace Luis Guilherme from the first whistle.

A change at the back could see Jean-Clair Todibo getting the nod ahead of Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Bournemouth team news

Enes Unal, Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra will be confined to the treatment room, with Justin Kluivert and Julian Araujo needing to prove their fitness ahead of kickoff.

Kluivert's possible absence will see Alex Scott continuing behind centre-forward Evanilson, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is likely to persist with Antoine Semenyo on the left wing.

Adam Smith could be shuffled with Lewis Cook as the right-back, pitting Tyler Adams as Ryan Christie's partner in the middle.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

