How to watch today's Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Werder Bremenhost Wolfsburg at Weserstadion on Friday in a Bundesliga clash.

Both teams are looking to turn around their recent mixed form. Werder have recently found some rhythm, unbeaten in their last three games including a 1-0 win over Union Berlin, and have improved defensively and offensively with goals coming from multiple players. Wolfsburg look to recover from a poor start to the season marked by a winless streak and are currently struggling in the league standings after a series of disappointing results.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Wohninvest WESERSTADION

The match will be played at Weserstadion on Friday, with kick-off at 3.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Werder Bremen team news

Felix Agu, Mitchell Weiser, Olivier Deman, and Maximilian Wöber will all miss out due to injuries. On a positive note, Isaac Schmidt has recovered and could make his way back into the starting lineup.

The team is also expected to make some attacking adjustments. Recent improvements in Bremen’s defensive organization, coupled with a more balanced goal-scoring spread across the squad, provide encouraging signs ahead of their upcoming fixture.

Wolfsburg team news

Paul Simonis faces the challenge of quickly turning things around and restoring stability to the team’s performances.

Among the key figures expected to play crucial roles in this revival are Mohammed Amoura and several other influential players determined to pull the side out of its current slump.

