+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2024-25 Champions LeagueGetty
Bundesliga
team-logo
Wohninvest WESERSTADION
team-logo
Watch on ESPN+
GOAL

How to watch today's Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBayern MunichWerder Bremen vs Bayern MunichWerder Bremen

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Werder Bremen will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen picked up their first win of the season in their last outing as they beat Mainz 2-1. Bayern have won their first three games and will be confident of extending that winning run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match and its highlights will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date:September 21, 2024
Kick-off time:9.30am ET
Venue:Weserstadion

The match will be played at the Weserstadion on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Werder Bremen team news

Werder Bremen will be without Marco Friedl following his red card in the previous match against Mainz 05.

The hosts will also miss Naby Keita, Justin Njinmah, Milos Veljkovic, Oliver Burke, and Olivier Deman due to injuries.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Zetterer; Malatini, Stark, Jung; Weiser, Lynen, Stage, Agu; Schmid, Grull; Ducksch.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zetterer, Kolke, Backhaus
Defenders:Jung, Stark, Weiser, Malatini, Agu
Midfielders:Stage, Bittencourt, Lynen, Optiz, Schmid, Alvero
Forwards:Ducksch, Grull, Hansen-Aaroen, Imasuen, Nankishi, Topp

Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer faces a late fitness test, while Daniel Peretz is doubtful for Saturday’s game.

Additionally, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Sacha Boey, and Tarek Buchmann are all sidelined with injuries and will not feature.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Kim, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Palhinha; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro
Midfielders:Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/01/24Bayern Munich 0 - 1 Werder BremenBundesliga
19/08/23Werder Bremen 0 - 4 Bayern MunichBundesliga
06/05/23Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern MunichBundesliga
09/11/22Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder BremenBundesliga
13/03/21Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Bayern MunichBundesliga

Useful links

Advertisement