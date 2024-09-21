How to watch today's Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Werder Bremen will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Weserstadion on Saturday.
Werder Bremen picked up their first win of the season in their last outing as they beat Mainz 2-1. Bayern have won their first three games and will be confident of extending that winning run.
How to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time
|Date:
|September 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9.30am ET
|Venue:
|Weserstadion
The match will be played at the Weserstadion on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Werder Bremen team news
Werder Bremen will be without Marco Friedl following his red card in the previous match against Mainz 05.
The hosts will also miss Naby Keita, Justin Njinmah, Milos Veljkovic, Oliver Burke, and Olivier Deman due to injuries.
Werder Bremen possible XI: Zetterer; Malatini, Stark, Jung; Weiser, Lynen, Stage, Agu; Schmid, Grull; Ducksch.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zetterer, Kolke, Backhaus
|Defenders:
|Jung, Stark, Weiser, Malatini, Agu
|Midfielders:
|Stage, Bittencourt, Lynen, Optiz, Schmid, Alvero
|Forwards:
|Ducksch, Grull, Hansen-Aaroen, Imasuen, Nankishi, Topp
Bayern Munich team news
For Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer faces a late fitness test, while Daniel Peretz is doubtful for Saturday’s game.
Additionally, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Sacha Boey, and Tarek Buchmann are all sidelined with injuries and will not feature.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Kim, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Palhinha; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/01/24
|Bayern Munich 0 - 1 Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|19/08/23
|Werder Bremen 0 - 4 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|06/05/23
|Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|09/11/22
|Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|13/03/21
|Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga