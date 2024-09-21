How to watch today's Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Werder Bremen will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen picked up their first win of the season in their last outing as they beat Mainz 2-1. Bayern have won their first three games and will be confident of extending that winning run.



How to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30am ET Venue: Weserstadion

The match will be played at the Weserstadion on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Werder Bremen team news

Werder Bremen will be without Marco Friedl following his red card in the previous match against Mainz 05.

The hosts will also miss Naby Keita, Justin Njinmah, Milos Veljkovic, Oliver Burke, and Olivier Deman due to injuries.

Werder Bremen possible XI: Zetterer; Malatini, Stark, Jung; Weiser, Lynen, Stage, Agu; Schmid, Grull; Ducksch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zetterer, Kolke, Backhaus Defenders: Jung, Stark, Weiser, Malatini, Agu Midfielders: Stage, Bittencourt, Lynen, Optiz, Schmid, Alvero Forwards: Ducksch, Grull, Hansen-Aaroen, Imasuen, Nankishi, Topp

Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer faces a late fitness test, while Daniel Peretz is doubtful for Saturday’s game.

Additionally, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Sacha Boey, and Tarek Buchmann are all sidelined with injuries and will not feature.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Kim, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Palhinha; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/24 Bayern Munich 0 - 1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 19/08/23 Werder Bremen 0 - 4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 06/05/23 Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 09/11/22 Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder Bremen Bundesliga 13/03/21 Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

