How to watch today's Watford vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford and Norwich City lock horns at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with both clubs hovering just outside the Championship play-off spots.

The Hornets have spent much of the campaign flirting with the top six, but a poor stretch of form—winning just once in their last seven league outings—has seen them drift three points adrift of the promotion places. That slump has also intensified scrutiny over the future of head coach Tom Cleverley.

Norwich find themselves two points behind Watford and recently halted their own rough patch in emphatic fashion, dismantling Swansea City 5-1 at Carrow Road. However, while their home form showed promise, their performances on the road remain a cause for concern.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Watford vs Norwich kick-off time

The match will be played at the Vicarage Road in Watford, England, on Saturday, February 1, with kick-off at 7:30 am ET or 4:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Watford boss Tom Cleverley may look to shake things up following a 2-1 defeat to Coventry, with James Abankwah and Ryan Andrews pushing for starts. Meanwhile, wing-back Festy Ebosele has seen his loan stint cut short after suffering an ankle injury.

Norwich team news

As for Norwich, head coach Johannes Thorup could bring Ben Chrisene and Ante Crnac back into the starting XI for the trip to Hertfordshire. However, the visitors will be without Borja Sainz, who remains suspended, while recent acquisition Matej Jurasek is unavailable for selection.

For the past two campaigns, Josh Sargent has topped Norwich's scoring charts, but this season, his spotlight has been somewhat dimmed by Sainz. A groin injury suffered in late October further hampered the American's impact.

Sargent was forced to go under the knife to address the problem, ruling him out for more than two months. After gradually easing back into the fold, he reminded everyone of his class last weekend, bagging a brace in the emphatic win over Swansea.

