+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NWSL
team-logoWashington Spirit
team-logoGotham FC
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Gotham NWSL play-offs final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Gotham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will face Gotham FC in the 2025 NWSL final on Saturday at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Both teams have had impressive playoff runs - Washington Spirit secured their spot by beating Portland Thorns, while Gotham FC overcame the defending champions, Orlando Pride with a stoppage-time winner. This will be a high-stakes, intense matchup between two experienced sides hungry for the title. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Gotham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
CBSWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC kick-off time

crest
NWSL - Playoff

The match will be played on Saturday at PayPal Park, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC lineups

Washington SpiritHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestGOT
1
A. Kingsbury
24
E. Morgan
9
T. McKeown
6
K. Wiesner
4
R. Bernal
27
S. Cantore
7
C. Bethune
10
L. Santos
19
R. Kouassi
17
H. Hershfelt
21
G. Monday
30
A. Berger
6
E. Sonnett
22
M. Freeman
4
L. Reale
27
J. Carter
11
S. Schupansky
7
J. Howell
16
R. Lavelle
2
J. Shaw
23
M. Purce
9
E. Gonzalez

4-1-4-1

GOTAway team crest

WAS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Gonzalez

GOT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Amoros

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Washington Spirit team news

Washington enter the final in good form with key players like Gift Monday and Croix Bethune shining in the semi-final. However, the team has had some injury concerns, notably with star Trinity Rodman, who suffered a knee injury earlier in the season and missed important matches.

The Spirit will rely on their strong collective play and leadership to claim victory.

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC’s young star Jaedyn Shaw has been pivotal in their playoff journey, scoring crucial goal,s including a dramatic late winner in the semi-final. The team faced challenges with midfielders like Taryn Torres sidelined due to a season-ending ACL injury but have shown resilience and depth throughout the playoffs.

Their tactical approach and Shaw’s form will be key to Gotham’s chances.

Form

WAS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

GOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

WAS

Last 5 matches

GOT

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

4

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement