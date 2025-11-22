How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Gotham NWSL play-offs final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Washington Spirit will face Gotham FC in the 2025 NWSL final on Saturday at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Both teams have had impressive playoff runs - Washington Spirit secured their spot by beating Portland Thorns, while Gotham FC overcame the defending champions, Orlando Pride with a stoppage-time winner. This will be a high-stakes, intense matchup between two experienced sides hungry for the title.

Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at PayPal Park, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

Washington enter the final in good form with key players like Gift Monday and Croix Bethune shining in the semi-final. However, the team has had some injury concerns, notably with star Trinity Rodman, who suffered a knee injury earlier in the season and missed important matches.

The Spirit will rely on their strong collective play and leadership to claim victory.

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC’s young star Jaedyn Shaw has been pivotal in their playoff journey, scoring crucial goal,s including a dramatic late winner in the semi-final. The team faced challenges with midfielders like Taryn Torres sidelined due to a season-ending ACL injury but have shown resilience and depth throughout the playoffs.

Their tactical approach and Shaw’s form will be key to Gotham’s chances.

