How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Bay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will take on Bay FC in the NWSL at the Audi Field on Friday.

Bay have won and lost a game each so far and are third in the standings. They will be confident of picking up another win on the road this weekend.

Washington started their campaign with a win over Houston but then lost to Kansas City. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win here.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Washington Spirit vs Bay FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Friday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Washington Spirit team news

Washington Spirit will look to rebound this weekend after a tough 0-2 loss to the Kansas City Current in their home opener, despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances.

Currently sitting seventh in the NWSL standings, the Spirit are navigating injuries to key players but have seen promising performances from young talents like 17-year-old Chloe Ricketts and international newcomers Narumi Miura and Rebeca Bernal.

With star forward Trinity Rodman leading the attack, Washington aims to rediscover its form and secure a crucial win at Audi Field.

Bay FC team news

Bay FC enter the match riding momentum from a competitive start to their season as they continue to build on their strong debut campaign in 2024. Known for their disciplined defensive structure and clinical finishing and knowing there are no fresh injury issues at the moment, Bay FC will look to capitalize on Washington's recent struggles.

With standout performances from key attackers and a cohesive midfield, Bay FC poses a significant challenge for the Spirit as they aim to climb the league table. The rematch of last year's playoff quarterfinal promises an intense and closely contested battle.

