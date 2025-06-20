How to watch Washington Prodigy vs Texas Elite Spartans WNFC Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNFC Championship game between Washington Prodigy and Texas Elite Spartans.

History will be made in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) as two former NFL figures square off on the sidelines for the very first time in the IX Cup Championship Game.

The stage is set for a record-breaking showdown, with the Washington Prodigy, coached by ex-NFL running back Lamont Jordan, clashing with the powerhouse Texas Elite Spartans, helmed by coaching icon Odessa Jenkins. Anticipation is sky-high, with this game poised to become the most-watched women’s tackle football match ever.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Prodigy vs Spartans game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Washington Prodigy vs Texas Elite Spartans: Date and Start Time

The highly anticipated WNFC Championship game between the Prodigy and the Spartans will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Date Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena The Star Location Frisco, Texas

How to watch Washington Prodigy vs Texas Elite Spartans WNFC Championship game Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNFC matchup between the Washington Prodigy and the Texas Elite Spartans live on ESPN2 and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Washington Prodigy Team News & Key Performers

In just his debut season at the helm, Jordan has orchestrated a near-perfect campaign for Washington. The Prodigy posted their first undefeated regular season and then edged past reigning champs Mississippi Panthers in a nail-biting Eastern Conference title game.

The Panthers dominated early, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime, thanks to a highlight-reel Pick IX from veteran linebacker Diamond Wright. But Washington stormed back in the second half, with their defense — led by Team USA gold medalist LaShantel Wilson — clamping down hard and silencing the Panthers’ offense.

Offensively, the Prodigy’s two-QB system finally clicked. Ashley Clark, who was later crowned Eastern Conference Tournament MVP, took charge after the break, delivering a pinpoint touchdown pass to electric rookie Mackenzie Vest, who earned Offensive MVP honors. A clutch fourth-down stand on the final drive sealed the Prodigy’s ticket to the IX Cup.

Texas Elite Spartans Team News & Key Performers

Meanwhile, the Texas Elite Spartans, under the legendary guidance of Odessa Jenkins — a Women's Football Hall of Famer and former Falcons assistant via the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship — booked their sixth IX Cup appearance with an all-out statement win over the highly rated San Diego Rebellion.

The Spartans came out blazing, building a 21-0 first-half lead behind a dominant showing from #36 Destanie Yarborough, who bulldozed her way to Offensive MVP honors. Quarterback Michelle Angel ran the offense to perfection, with her O-line creating running lanes that left San Diego chasing shadows.

Texas’ defense was equally ruthless. #5 Whitney Palmer, named Defensive MVP, led a suffocating unit that not only pitched a shutout but also capped the game with a crowd-igniting Pick IX. #0 Deana Guidry, the Western Conference MVP, was everywhere — plugging holes, locking down receivers, and energizing her team with relentless intensity.