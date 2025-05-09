+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Nathaniel Lowe and the Washington Nationals are set to face off against Lars Nootbaar and the streaking St. Louis Cardinals on Friday evening at Nationals Park.

The Cardinals head into the nation’s capital riding a wave of momentum. They’ve rattled off five consecutive victories, evening their record at 19-19. That run includes a dominant three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, capped off with a 5-0 shutout on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Nationals find themselves looking to flip the script. Washington, now 17-21 on the season, dropped the final two games of their recent series against the Cleveland Guardians and are eager to get back on track in front of their home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the St. Louis Blues in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Date

Friday, May 9, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

Venue

Nationals Park

Location

Washington D.C.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Washington Nationals team news

James Wood has been a bright spot for the Nats' lineup. The slugger has launched 10 home runs, tied for fifth-most in Major League Baseball, and currently sits 28th in RBIs. He enters Friday’s matchup swinging a hot bat, with hits in seven straight contests. Over his last 10 games, Wood is batting .341, with four doubles, two homers, seven walks and four runs driven in.

Lowe has also made his presence felt, driving in a team-high 28 RBIs, good for 11th across the league while ranking 48th in home runs. C.J. Abrams continues to be a steady force, hitting .286 with five doubles, two triples, four homers, and eight walks on the season. Luis García, though hitting just .235 overall, brings a modest two-game hit streak into Friday and has posted a home run and four RBIs across his last five outings.

On the mound for the Cardinals will be Erick Fedde. In his most recent appearance, the right-hander pitched five innings against the Mets, allowing six hits and three earned runs while issuing five walks and striking out four. Fedde enters with a 2-3 record through seven starts, sporting a 4.78 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. Opposing batters are hitting .245 against him this year.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Nootbaar leads the Cardinals’ power department with five home runs and 19 RBIs. While those numbers don’t place him at the top of the league, 66th in homers and 61st in RBIs, he’s been a reliable run producer. Brendan Donovan has been even more impressive at the plate, leading the team with a .331 batting average and matching Nootbaar’s 19 RBIs. Nolan Arenado adds depth to the lineup with three homers, nine doubles, and 16 walks while hitting .256, while Victor Scott II brings speed and consistency with a .289 average, six doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

Mitchell Parker will toe the rubber for Washington. He struggled in his latest outing, allowing five earned runs in just four innings against the Reds. However, his season numbers remain solid. Parker is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and a stingy .201 opponent batting average through seven starts.

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals Series info and probable pitchers

Game 1

Date

Friday, May 9

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Nationals)

Mitchell Parker

Starting Pitcher (Blues)

Erick Fedde

TV Channel

Apple TV+

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, May 10

First-Pitch Time

4:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Nationals)

Trevor Williams

Starting Pitcher (Blues)

Andre Pallante

TV Channel

MASN and FDSMW

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, May 11

First-Pitch Time

1:35 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Nationals)

MacKenzie Gore

Starting Pitcher (Blues)

Miles Mikolas

TV Channel

MASN and FDSMW

Livestream

Fubo

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/23/25

ST

St. Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals

1 – 2

03/19/25

ST

St. Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals

7 – 1

03/17/25

ST

Washington Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals

2 – 6

03/08/25

ST

Washington Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals

3 – 5

03/06/25

ST

St. Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals

1 – 12

