How to watch Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Atlanta Braves are set to kick off a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, looking to maintain their upward trajectory after a strong showing in Boston. Atlanta claimed two out of three at Fenway Park over the weekend, punctuating the series with a 10-4 rout of the Red Sox on Sunday. After stumbling out of the gate with an 0-7 start to the season, the Braves have clawed their way back above the .500 mark.
Washington, meanwhile, welcomes their division rivals on a high note. The Nationals have been red-hot of late, taking four of their last five games, including a dominant sweep of the Orioles at Camden Yards. Sunday’s 10-4 win completed a season series victory over Baltimore, with the Nats claiming five of six in their interleague clashes.
Marcell Ozuna continues to be a spark plug for the Braves, leading the team with a .420 on-base percentage and tallying 40 hits so far. He enters the series riding a modest two-game hit streak and has been productive over his last five, slashing .235 with a double, two homers, five walks, and seven RBIs. Matt Olson leads Atlanta in the power department with nine long balls, ranking 27th in the league in home runs and 49th in RBIs. Olson has been red-hot of late, carrying a three-game hit streak and batting .400 across his last five outings with two doubles, a pair of homers, a walk, and four RBIs.
Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Date
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
Venue
Nationals Park
Location
Washington D.C.
Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players
Washington Nationals team news
For Washington, James Wood has been a revelation. The young slugger leads the team with 12 home runs, ranking seventh in all of baseball in that category and 19th in RBIs. Wood is swinging a hot bat with a three-game hit streak and a .368 clip over his last five games, which includes a double, a homer, two walks, and six RBIs. C.J. Abrams remains the Nationals’ most reliable hitter, topping the team with a .312 batting average while also ranking 40th in MLB in home runs. Nathaniel Lowe leads the squad in RBIs with 33, while Luis García has contributed seven doubles and four homers but is hitting just .229 on the year.
The Nats will look to flip the script after dropping three of four to the Braves in Atlanta just last week. Southpaw Mitchell Parker will take the mound in Tuesday’s opener, hoping to build on what has been a solid campaign. In nine starts, Parker owns a 3-3 record with five quality outings. He’s posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 50 innings, yielding 41 hits while continuing to earn trust in the rotation.
Atlanta Braves team news
Austin Riley has been the Braves’ most consistent bat, leading the club in RBIs (28) and average (.287). He enters Tuesday looking to extend a two-game hit streak and is hitting .273 over his past five contests with a double, two walks, and a couple of runs driven in. Ozzie Albies has added five homers and five doubles to his stat line but has struggled with consistency, hitting just .225 overall. Still, he brings a six-game hitting streak into this one, though he’s managed only a .195 average with a double and two RBIs over his last 10 appearances.
Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
05/15/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
5 – 2
05/15/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
4 – 5
05/14/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
5 – 2
05/13/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
4 – 3
03/14/25
ST
Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals
3 – 5