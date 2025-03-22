+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch France vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's France vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

Ireland will square off against France tomorrow in their Women’s Six Nations opener, setting the stage for a demanding test. But what exactly will they be aiming to take away from this encounter as they gear up for the rest of the competition?

After an exceptional 2024 campaign that saw them surpass expectations, Ireland secured a top-half finish in the Guinness Women's Six Nations before pulling off a historic victory over New Zealand's Black Ferns in September. Under Scott Bemand, they wrapped up the year as runners-up at the WXV tournament in Vancouver.

With just five months until their World Cup Pool C showdown against Japan in Northampton, Ireland begins their Six Nations journey by welcoming France to Belfast this Saturday.

Recent clashes with Les Bleues haven’t been kind to the Irish, with their last triumph dating back to 2017. However, last year's 38-17 loss in Le Mans hinted at a narrowing gap between the two sides. Given their contrasting WXV performances in late 2024, Ireland will believe they have a real chance to push France all the way on home soil.

France vs Ireland: Date and start time

The Six Nations between France and Ireland will take place at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Kick-off in Belfast is set for 9:00 am ET for fans watching from the United States.

Date

Saturday, March 22, 2025

kick-off Time

9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT

Venue

Kingspan Stadium

Location

Belfast, Northern Ireland

How to watch France vs Ireland on TV & stream live online

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

France vs Ireland team news & starting lineups

France team news

France enter this clash eager to silence their critics following an underwhelming WXV campaign. After finishing runners-up to England in last year’s Six Nations, Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz saw their side manage just one win from three in the WXV tournament.

France will be without key number eight Romane Ménager and dominant prop Assia Khalfaoui, both sidelined due to injury. However, they still boast serious firepower, with Pauline Bourdon Sansus a major threat at scrum-half and Madoussou Fall—last year's Player of the Match in this fixture—leading the charge in the second row.

Eight players from last year's French lineup in Le Mans will start again this weekend, while Ireland features seven changes from their previous Six Nations opener against Les Bleues.

France starting lineup: Morgane Bourgeois; Melissande Llorens, Nassira Konde, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Menager (co-capt); Carla Arbez, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Yllana Brosseau, Agathe Sochat, Rose Bernadou; Manae Feleu (co-capt), Madoussou Fall-Raclot; Charlotte Escudero, Stephanie Okemba, Teani Feleu

Replacements: Manon Bigot, Ambre Mwayembe, Clara Joyeux, Axelle Berthoumieu, Lea Champon, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Emilie Boulard

Ireland team news

France vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Year

Winner

Score

Venue

2024

France

38-17

Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans

2023

France

53-3

Virgin Media Park

2022

France

40-5

Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse

2021

France

56-15

Energia Park

2019

France

47-17

Energia Park

