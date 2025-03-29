Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Wales vs England 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

England continue their Women's Six Nations journey with a round two encounter against Wales this Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Red Roses head into the clash brimming with confidence after a dominant six-try victory over Italy in their tournament opener. Under the leadership of head coach John Mitchell and captain Zoe Aldcroft, the reigning champions are heavily favoured to secure a seventh straight title and a fourth successive Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Wales, now under the guidance of new head coach Sean Lynn and captain Hannah Jones, are looking to make strides following a challenging 2024 campaign. Despite falling short against Scotland last weekend, they showed signs of progress and will be eager to put up a fight against the defending champions in front of their home supporters.

History strongly favours England, who have emerged victorious in their last eight Six Nations meetings with Wales. Their most recent clash saw the Red Roses cruise to a 46-10 win at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Wales vs England: Date and start time

The Six Nations between Wales and England will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Kick-off in Cardiff is set for 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT for fans watching from the United States.

How to watch Wales vs England on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wales vs England team news & starting lineups

Wales team news

Wales will take the field at the Principality Stadium for only the third time, having previously hosted Italy twice at the iconic venue. Their most recent appearance resulted in a hard-fought 22-20 triumph during the 2024 Women's Six Nations.

In a boost for Wales, number eight Georgia Evans is available for selection after serving her punishment for two yellow cards in last weekend's loss to Scotland.

Wales starting lineup: 15. Jasmine Joyce-Butchers, 14. Lisa Neumann, 13. Hannah Jones, 12. Kayleigh Powell, 11. Carys Cox, 10. Llecu George, 9. Keira Bevan; 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Jenni Scoble, 4. Abbie Flemming, 5. Gwen Crabb, 6. Kate Williams, 7. Bethan Lewis, 8. Georgia Evans

Replacements: 16. Kelsey Jones, 17. Maisie Davies, 18. Donna Rose, 19. Alaw Pyrs, 20. Bryonie King, 21. Meg Davies, 22. Courtney Keight, 23. Nel Metcalfe

England team news

Wales vs England Head-to-Head

Date Competition Home Away Score 30-Mar-24 Six Nations England W Wales W 46-10 15-Apr-23 Six Nations Wales W England W 3-59 15-Sep-22 Football Union England W Wales W 73-7 09-Apr-22 Six Nations England W Wales W 58-5 07-Mar-20 Six Nations England W Wales W 66-7

