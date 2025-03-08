How to watch Wales vs England 2025 Six Nations Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between Wales vs England - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

England head to Cardiff for their final Six Nations clash, still in the hunt for the 2025 title as Super Saturday unfolds.

Steve Borthwick's squad are in prime position to pounce should France falter, with the tournament frontrunners riding high after their emphatic round-four victory in Dublin. Despite missing the injured Antoine Dupont, the French are widely expected to claim their first Six Nations crown since 2022 when they take on an unpredictable Scotland later in the evening.

Ireland, having seen their Grand Slam aspirations collapse for a second straight year, open the day's action in Rome. They need a dominant victory over Italy and favorable results elsewhere to keep their hopes alive for an unprecedented third consecutive championship.

As for England, they must secure a bonus-point win over Wales and then hope Scotland can pull off a stunning upset in Paris. Any French triumph would seal the title, given their significant advantage in points difference.

Wales vs England: Date and start time

The Six Nations Super Saturday continues with Wales hosting England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Kick-off in Cardiff is set for 12:45 pm ET for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT Venue Principality Stadium Location Cardiff, Wales

How to watch Wales vs England on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wales vs England team news & starting lineups

Wales team news

Wales head coach Mark Sherratt has made a pair of adjustments for his last match at the helm. Joe Roberts, typically a centre for Scarlets, will earn his first professional start on the wing, stepping in for Tom Rogers, who suffered a fractured thumb against Scotland. In the pack, Aaron Wainwright slots in at blindside flanker, prompting Jac Morgan to shift to openside, with Tommy Reffell dropping to the bench.

Wales starting lineup: Murray; Mee, Llewellyn, B Thomas, Roberts; Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Smith, Dee, John; Rowlands, Jenkins; Wainwright, Morgan (c), Faletau

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Reffell, R Williams, J Evans, Tompkins

England team news

