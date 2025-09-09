How to watch Wake Forest vs NC State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Week 3 of the college football season features an ACC showdown Thursday night as the NC State Wolfpack travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Wake Forest is coming off a dominant 42-10 win over Western Carolina in a contest that was stretched by multiple lightning delays.

NC State, meanwhile, is riding momentum after edging Virginia 35-31 in a high-scoring battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wake Forest vs NC State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE:Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Wake Forest vs NC State: Date and kick-off time

Wake Forest will take on NC State in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, September 11, 2025 kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to watch Wake Forest vs NC State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs NC State Wolfpack team news & key players

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news

The Deacs wasted little time putting the game away, highlighted by a monster outing from running back Demond Claiborne, who ripped off 193 yards and three scores before exiting early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Robby Ashford also chipped in 227 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception, while adding 66 rushing yards and a score of his own. Wideout Chris Barnes turned in a big night as well, hauling in six catches for 149 yards.

NC State Wolfpack team news

Quarterback CJ Bailey was sharp, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 200 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 44 yards and two scores. Running back Daylan Smothers provided balance with 140 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, averaging over eight yards a carry. Terrell Anderson added three catches for 44 yards to pace the receivers.