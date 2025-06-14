How to watch today's Volts vs Bandits AUSL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AUSL game between the Volts and the Bandits, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Bandits and Volts wrap up their three-game series at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday.

The Bandits made it three wins on the bounce with a commanding 6-1 triumph over the Volts on Friday night at McMurry Park in Lake Charles, locking up the series in Sulphur, Louisiana in convincing style.

The Bandits (4-1) came out flying, racing to a 5-0 cushion within the first two innings and never easing off the gas. Infielder Erin Coffel kicked off the scoring with a triple ripped down the right-field line in the opening frame, before Sydney McKinney drove in two more with a sharp single as part of a four-run second inning that put the game firmly in their control.

How to watch Volts vs Bandits AUSL game on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Softball fans in the U.S. will have plenty of ways to catch the action this season. A wide range of broadcast options lined up for Athletes Unlimited Softball League games, with streaming available on platforms like Fubo, Sling and ESPN+.

Volts vs Bandits: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Volts and the Bandits will meet in an exciting softball game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at McMurry Park in Sulphur, LA.

Date Saturday, June 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT / 4:30 pm PT Venue McMurry Park Location Sulphur, LA

Volts vs Bandits team news & key performers

Volts team news

The Volts struggled to cash in on their chances Friday night, going just 2-for-16 with runners on and a tough 1-for-11 when it came to capitalizing with runners in scoring position.

There were, however, a few bright spots. Sis Bates broke out of her early-season slump, notching her first two hits of the year after starting 0-for-7—singling in both the fourth and seventh innings. Danieca Coffey extended her hitting streak to four games with a 1-for-4 outing, and Tiare Jennings matched that mark with a single in the first inning.

Michaela Edenfield also shook off a slow patch, snapping an 0-for-7 run with a leadoff single in the second. Meanwhile, Mariah Mazón (0-1) endured a tough outing in the circle, giving up five runs on five hits in just 1.1 innings of work, while Amanda Lorenz’s four-game hit streak came to a halt with an 0-for-3 night and a walk.

Bandits team news

The Bandits are catching fire. After a sluggish start with just six runs across their first two games, they’ve now plated six or more in three straight and top the league with 26 runs through five contests.

Friday’s win saw them rack up 11 hits for the second night in a row—matching their season-best total. Impressively, the bottom four in the batting order did most of the damage, combining for seven of those hits.

The second inning proved fruitful once again as they tacked on four runs, continuing a trend that has seen them outscore opponents 9-0 in that frame this season. Defensively, they remain sharp—turning two more double plays to bring their three-game total to five.

Sydney McKinney stayed hot at the dish, going 3-for-3 with her first home run of the season, notching her second straight multi-hit performance. The Wichita State alum now boasts six hits in her last 10 at-bats.

Rookie Devyn Netz continued to impress, collecting two hits at the plate while also picking up her first pro win in the circle. She held the Volts to one hit over 3.1 innings in relief and struck out two.

Bella Dayton had a night to remember, logging the first multi-hit game of her professional career with a 2-for-3 showing. Starter Emiley Kennedy, meanwhile, tossed 3.2 solid innings, surrendering just one run on five hits and punching out two.