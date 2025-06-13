How to watch today's Volts vs Bandits AUSL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AUSL game between the Volts and the Bandits, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The top two teams in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League standings are set to go head-to-head this Friday in Sulphur, Louisiana, squaring off in Game 2 of their thrilling three-game showdown. It's a marquee matchup with major implications in the early title race.

The Volts and Blaze squared off in a high-stakes opener that lived up to the hype, putting on a show worthy of the sold-out crowd. And history was made as the Volts clinched the league’s first-ever extra-inning win, topping the Blaze 5-1.

With the game knotted after seven, the Volts came alive in the top of the eighth. Rachel Garcia dropped a bunt to move Danieca Coffey to third, and rookie backstop Michaela Edenfield followed with a clutch RBI single up the gut. A fielder’s choice and a walk to seasoned infielder Kelsey Stewart-Hunter set the table — and the Volts cleared it with a thunderous three-run blast that sealed the deal and left the Blaze trailing in the dust.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Volts vs. the Bandits AUSL game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Volts vs Bandits AUSL game on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Softball fans in the U.S. will have plenty of ways to catch the action this season. A wide range of broadcast options lined up for Athletes Unlimited Softball League games, with streaming available on platforms like Fubo, Sling and ESPN+.

Volts vs Bandits: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Volts and the Bandits will meet in an exciting softball game on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at McMurry Park in Sulphur, LA.

Date Friday, June 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue McMurry Park Location Sulphur, LA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Volts vs Bandits team news & key performers

Volts team news

After launching fireworks on Opening Day, the Volts took a more methodical route this weekend—trading power for precision. They racked up 15 hits in clinical fashion, stringing together sharp singles, bunt base knocks, and productive groundouts to prove that you don’t need to leave the yard to put up runs.

Danieca Coffey, Sierra Romero, and Kelsey Stewart‑Hunter each collected three hits, with Coffey and Jennings combining for a scorching 5-for-5 and six RBIs between them. Mariah Mazon set the tone in the circle and saw it through, handling both the starting load and closing duties.

The Blaze had their moment thanks to Anissa Urtez, who roped a two-run triple, but it wasn’t nearly enough to halt the Volts’ relentless charge at the plate. This wasn’t a slugfest—it was a masterclass in small-ball execution.

Bandits team news

History was written at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois last Saturday, as the Bandits edged out the Talons, 3-1, in the inaugural matchup of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL). But the Talons didn't stay grounded for long.

On Sunday, they bounced back in style, clinching a thrilling 6–3 victory over the Bandits. Ali Aguilar and Tori Vidales wasted no time making noise, launching back-to-back solo bombs in the opening frame. The Bandits hit back with a flash of history themselves—Morgan Zerkle circled the bases for the league's first-ever inside-the-park home run.

But the Talons took over from there, piecing together relentless rallies late in the game. All nine batters in their lineup tallied at least one hit, and they went 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position, making every opportunity count.

Rookie Lauren Derkowski locked things down on the mound after the third inning, and the bullpen duo of Chaffin and Fouts slammed the door shut to secure a statement win.